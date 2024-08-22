Don't miss this rare sale on the Nintendo Switch Lite: Animal Crossing Bundle

It's never too late to build your dream island, especially with a cute portable console. Walmart has the rarely-discounted Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Bundle on sale for a great low price of $159 (was $199.99). That's $40 off the Switch Lite, which costs $199 at full price, with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game ($50 value) thrown in for free.

The Animal Crossing Switch Lite was a limited-edition model and since its original run, it's only popped up on third-party sites like Amazon by chance. That said, the fact that this bundle resurfaced at Walmart at a discount is a blessing if you want to get Nintendo's cute little handheld and one of the console's best games at a discount.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle: was $199.99 now $159 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing Edition is the same as any other Switch Lite, just with a fun, Animal Crossing-themed leaf print on the back. It includes a digital download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons without DLC. This deal is arguably better than any other Switch Lite deal on the market right now because it's cheaper than the standard price for the Switch Lite and comes with a game worth $50.

The Animal Crossing Switch Lite, also known as the Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition, looks similar to the standard Switch Lite, just colored turquoise and decorated with the signature Animal Crossing leaf print on the back. Note that because it's a Switch Lite, it doesn't include the joy-con or docking abilities built into the Nintendo Switch.

It does come with a digital download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New Horizons was all the rage back in 2020 when the pandemic first started. Players were forced to digitally connect with others, including in virtual worlds like Animal Crossing.

We scored it a 4.5 out of four stars in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review for its sophisticated crafting and customization system, which shines in the intricate "terra morphing" and handmade designs players use to decorate their islands. Ask our writer who played the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC and the other who was still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2023 how it's holding up.

The Nintendo Switch Lite can be your go-to for playing Nintendo classics, but is it your best option? Consult our comparisons between the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch Lite.