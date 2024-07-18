Prime Day is ending soon: get Roku's 55-inch Pro mini-LED TV for its lowest price ever

The sun is setting on day two of Amazon Prime Day, but the deals are still live – until midnight, that is. A solid Prime Day deal that caught our eye is the 55-inch version of the Roku Pro Series TV, a new flagship model that introduces mini-LED backlight tech to the Roku TV family.

The deal is the 55-inch Roku Pro Series TV for $698 (was $898) at Amazon. That's a $200 discount and an excellent price for a TV with this level of performance and features. Previous Roku TVs such as those in the Roku Select and Roku Plus series had been more budget models, but the Pro series takes bold aim at its premium TV competition and largely succeeds.

Roku Pro Series 55-inch mini-LED TV: was $898 now $698 at Amazon

The new Roku Pro Series TVs are the company’s best and brightest yet, and this deal that knocks $200 off the 55-inch version is a fantastic Prime Day score. In our Roku Pro Series review , we admired the TV’s refined, well-considered design, powerful and detailed sound, and, of course, the excellent Roku TV smart interface. This is a limited-time deal on a great TV, so grab it while you can..

Aside from the bright, color-rich picture, Roku Pro series TVs have an innovative design that puts a focus on cable management and installation simplicity, especially when wall-mounting. Roku is well-known for its easy-to-navigate smart TV interface, and that’s helped here by a 2nd-generation Voice Remote that lets you control the TV using voice commands and provides a hands-free control option.

In our Roku Pro Series TV review, we took note of the surprisingly good sound quality. It uses side-firing speakers instead of the bottom-firing ones in most TVs, and this results in clear dialogue and accurate steering of effects in Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Also, the TV can be paired with Roku’s family of wireless speakers and subwoofers for even better audio performance.

Another surprise was the Pro Series TV’s gaming performance. It has 4K 120Hz, VRR (including FreeSync), and ALLM support, and input lag clocks in at an ultra-low 9.4ms. The TV's dynamic picture and sound further contribute to the gaming experience.

