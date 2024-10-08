One of Logitech's best-selling webcams is down to just $44.99 for Prime Day - and this price makes it best in class

Today marks the start of Amazon's Prime Day deals, and Logitech made sure to join in on the festivities. If you're searching for a new webcam for work or school, the discounted $44.99 (down from $69.99) Logitech C920x HD Pro at Amazon is a fantastic choice to get the job done and then some.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

At $45, the C920x HD Pro quickly becomes one of the best-in-class webcams. You'd be hard-pressed to find much more in terms of build quality, feature set, and performance at this price point, making this discount such a bargain.

Not in the US? Check out below where you can find the best webcam deals for your region.

Whether you use a Windows PC, Chromebook, MacBook Air, or even an Android tablet to handle your daily tasks, the C920x HD Pro will work right alongside you. Its 5-foot USB cable makes it plug-and-play compatible with most popular operating systems, which also means you never have to worry about scrambling to find a charger before your meeting.

Today's best Logitech C920x HD Pro deal

Logitech C920x HD Pro: was $69.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Get the Logitech C920x HD Pro for this price while you still can! For under $50, you get Full HD video, a dual mic setup, three months of XSplit VCam, and Logitech's flagship build quality. That's tough to find for less than $100, let alone $44.99. Our review of the Logitech C920, which is the base model without XSplit VCam, praised its excellent value for money, great durability, and handy autofocus features.

It probably won't win any major motion picture awards with its 1080p resolution, but for a very reasonable $45, you get full HD video streaming at 30fps (or 720p at 60fps). That's more than passing for video chats with family, work meetings, school lectures, and entry-level live streaming.

Plus you'll get a dual mic setup and HD stereo audio with the C920x HD Pro, truly setting it apart as an all-in-one powerhouse of a webcam in this price range.

The C920x HD Pro model also gives you three months access to XSplit VCam, which is a software developed to "remove, replace and blur your background without a Green Screen." That can definitely save the day if you need to drown out any background commotion ahead of a call.

To top it all off, the premium glass lens and built-in autofocus features mean the crisp FHD resolution will look as clear as possible. Not bad for less than $50. It won't last forever, though. Amazon Prime Day 2024 (coined Big Deal Days) ends October 9th, so be sure to jump on this discount if you need a new webcam!

If a webcam was just stop number one on your upgrade list this year, check out the rest of the deals we've wrangled up for you. We're constantly scouring retailers to find the best discounts to tell you about this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK