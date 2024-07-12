One of Breville's best coffee machines joins Amazon's early Prime Day deals hitting its lowest price yet

The countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2024 is well underway, and although Prime Day doesn't arrive until July 16-17, finding the best deals doesn't have to be a waiting game. Right now, Amazon has several early offers on a range of lifestyle tech and appliances, and one of the stand-outs this year is the Breville Barista Touch coffee machine.

Breville machines fall mostly into the premium category price and feature-wise, and therefore its devices are more of an investment; after all, they make some of the best coffee machines and even the best espresso machines. In the case of Prime Day 2024, the Breville Barista Touch model currently sits at its lowest price mark.

Down to $799.95 from $999.95, this 20% drop is a record-low price. Of course, $799.95 is still a very high price for most, but this is a rare occasion for the Breville Barista Touch. Since October 2023, its price has fluctuated between its RRP and lowest price, but that's the first time since 2019 we've seen it drop as low as $799.95.

Today's best Breville Barista Touch deal

Breville Barista Touch coffee machine: was $995.95 now $799.95 at Amazon

Record-low price: A price listing like this isn't a common occurrence for the Breville Barista Touch. Fitted with its own coffee bean grinder, the Breville Barista Touch is an easy-to-use coffee machine that doesn't require a whole ton of knowledge or experience. With its handy touch screen, you can adjust the strength of your beverages and milk texture to make the perfect coffee to suit your tastes - and can save up to eight personalized drinks to save you even more time.

Generally, Breville's coffee machines are renowned for their easy-to-use functions making them great for those for everyone from coffee experts to those with little to no experience, and this is all down to its touch screen feature.

By using the touch screen menu, it can brew your favorite type of coffee in seconds, in addition to allowing you to adjust milk settings. But what makes this model stand out is its personalization aspect, where you can save up to eight different beverages in one place on the touchscreen menu - which is also super convenient.

To ensure it produces smooth results, the machine uses a low-pressure pre-infusion followed by a 9-bar extraction process to give you a rich-appearing and tasting Italian-style coffee. It adopts another innovative approach to milk preparation with its automatic steam wand, where you can amend its temperature and choose between eight texture settings to cater to your tastes.

As much of an investment as the Breville Barista Touch is, it covers all the basics needed to produce a great-tasting coffee. With the added benefit of its customization settings, handy touch screen menu, and approach to coffee extraction, it could mean that you'd never have to rely on those daily expensive takeout coffees again.

