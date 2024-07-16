Looking to snag a new monitor for your PC this Prime Day? These are the eight best deals I've found

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing now, and there are plenty of discounts to be found on the best monitors - regardless of whether you're looking for a sensibly-priced upgrade to your old gaming display or a massive high-end monitor for professional content creation.

Their naming conventions might be confusing and impenetrable (seriously, what's a 45GR65DC-B?), but finding the right monitor for you shouldn't be a challenge - that's why I've trawled through these arcane numbers and letters to bring you the very best monitor deals available in Amazon's mega-sale event.

Every one of these is a display I would personally recommend, and trust me, I've spent far too much time testing and staring at computer monitors, so I recognize a good deal when I see it.

With everything from professional-grade monitors from Samsung and Apple to gaming displays from Asus and Acer, we've got something for everyone here - I've done my best to provide a wide range of options, so you'll be able to find the perfect monitor for your needs and budget.

Today's best monitor deals in the US

Samsung ViewFinity S80A: was $399.99 now $199.99 at Amazon At a full half-price discount, this is one of the best monitor deals available this Prime Day. The ViewFinity S8 from Samsung offers a crisp 4K resolution, HDR10 color support, and a slick design with a fully adjustable stand that lets you tweak height, tilt, swivel, and pivot with ease. Oh, and it supports VESA mounts, too, if you're planning to use a multi-monitor setup!

Samsung ViewFinity UR59C: was $499.99 now $279.99 at Amazon Save a hefty $220 on this classy 32-inch monitor from Samsung. With a curved 4K panel supporting a billion color hues, multi-device connectivity, and Samsung's UHD upscaling technology, this is a great deal for anyone who wants a premium-looking monitor that won't break the bank.

Acer Nitro XV271U M3: was $289.99 now $169.99 at Amazon At a 41% discount, this 1440p monitor from Acer is perfect for any PC gamers who want to upgrade their display from an old 1080p screen but don't want to spend too much. Despite the extremely reasonable deal price here, you're getting a 180Hz VRR monitor with a 0.5ms response time, perfect for fans of twitchy shooters like Valorant.

LG UltraWide 34WP60C-B: was $349.99 now $218.49 at Amazon Ultrawide but not too ultrawide, this LG gaming monitor offers a gorgeous 21:9 aspect ratio with its curved panel and QHD+ resolution. At barely over two hundred bucks, it's one of the best-value curved displays on offer this Prime Day.

LG 24MP400: was $99.99 now $75.99 at Amazon For those who want a straightforward FHD computer monitor that won't cost the earth, we humbly recommend the LG 24MP400. This 24-inch display is an excellent choice for a home office setup, featuring Low-Light and Flicker Safe modes to reduce eye strain and useful energy-saving features.

Asus TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B: was $299 now $199 at Amazon A straightforward 32-inch gaming monitor with 1500R curvature and a crisp 165Hz refresh rate, this display is currently $100 off for Prime Day and offers excellent value in terms of price-per-inch. It also includes integrated speakers and is VESA mount compatible.

Apple Studio Display: was $1,999 now $1699.99 at Amazon Apple's iconic 5K Liquid Retina Studio Display is the monitor of choice for Mac-loving creators. This deal takes the edge off the admittedly high asking price, and you get a display with almost unbeatable color reproduction and brightness - plus an impressive six-speaker sound system, 12MP webcam, and studio-quality three-mic array, making it perfect for video meetings too.

LG UltraGear 45GR65DC-B: was $699.99 now $522.49 at Amazon The "let's take a silly one!" of gaming monitors, the legendary LG UltraGear 45 is a massive curved ultrawide display packing a 200Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification for incredible visuals. Even setting aside its impressive gaming chops, this is the multi-tasking monitor for people who don't want a dual-screen setup.

