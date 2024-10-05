Looking for Prime Day deals? Pro tip: some of the best deals aren't at Amazon

I've been covering Prime Day for four years now and Amazon's huge mega-sales are typically a bi-annual highlight if you're on the hunt for a bargain. My advice to budding shoppers next week though? Cast your net out further.

While Amazon Prime Day used to be a one-company show, several other retailers have started to offer deals that are just as good in recent years. Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung, Dell, HP, and many others are all likely to hold excellent rival sales. In some cases, I'd even recommend these alternative retailers depending on what you're looking for.

For example, if you're looking for a laptop I generally find that both Dell and Best Buy are the market leaders when it comes to value currently. Specialist retailers like Samsung and Verizon are amazing for phones and tablets as they offer compelling trade-in rebates, freebies, and other kinds of promotions that Amazon simply doesn't even try to match.

To its credit, Amazon always has great deals on own-brand Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV devices but I always find myself distracted by other retailers when it comes to getting great deals on more specialized tech.

I've included 10 excellent early deals from other retailers for you to check out below. Next week's big sales are due to run through Tuesday and Wednesday but I'd argue some of these early deals are exceptional in their own right. In any case, I highly recommend our readers shop around to find the best deals - or, stick with TechRadar throughout the next week as we cover all the best sales in their entirety.

My personal favorite deals this week

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $899 at Dell

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD A massive $300 discount makes this Dell G15 a superb choice if you're looking for a decent gaming laptop on a budget. Alongside a powerful RTX 4060 graphics card you'll also get a superb 13th-gen i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD. Put together, these are great specs and should provide excellent performance right out of the box if you're looking to run games on this machine's super-speedy 360Hz 1080p display.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

Display: 15.6 inches

Processor: Ryzen 7-5700U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

OS: Windows 11 Here's an upgraded configuration on the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 that's perfect if you need something with a little bit of power under the hood. With a Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, this one won't have any issues tackling even the most intensive of workloads as long as you're not gaming. While the chipset is a little older in this model, a massive $300 price cut at Best Buy makes this one a lot easier on the pocket this week.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

OS: MacOS Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle most users' computing needs: work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop: was $2,099 now $1,499.99 at Dell

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super

Processor: Intel Core i7-14700F

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD This is quite simply an awesome deal on a specced-out Alienware gaming PC; one I spotted when our sister-site PCGamer covered it the other day. This is, so far, the cheapest gaming PC I've ever seen to feature a powerful RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card - a component you rarely see on machines under $2,000. Not only that, but you get a decent chipset as well as enough RAM and storage to get you gaming out of the box. For outright value, I don't see anything that can challenge this machine at other retailers currently.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: free with a new line on any unlimited data plan at Verizon

Here it is folks, the best deal right now at Verizon. Available for a limited time only, you can bundle up the excellent iPhone 15 Plus for free alongside a new line on any unlimited data plan. While this particular promotion is for an older device, you usually need one of the higher-tier (and expensive) unlimited plans at Verizon to get a free device. Even better, you don't even need to trade in to be eligible for this deal either.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: up to $750 off with a trade-in, or $250 off upfront at Samsung

I give props to Samsung for offering a really flexible array of promotions for its latest Galaxy S24 series right now. Not only can you get a really compelling trade-in rebate of up to $750 - which is one of the best on the market for unlocked devices - but it's also offering a great upfront discount. While you can't bundle up both savings here together, regardless of whether you're looking to trade or buy a device outright you'll be walking away with a great discount.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1.200 off with a trade-in, or $300 off upfront at Samsung

The biggest savings you'll find on the entire Samsung site right now is on the stunning Galaxy Z Fold 6. This foldable phone carries a high price tag - and quite rightly, but it's possible to cut that right down to side with either a massive trade-in rebate or a simple upfront discount. Again, you can't have both savings together here but you'll get a great discount here regardless of what avenue you choose.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV for a record-low price at Best Buy. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

LG 48-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

LG's 48-inch C4 OLED TV is now on sale at Best Buy for $999.99 - that's a $600 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,499.99. That's a massive $1,100 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, slim design, and reasonable price.

Today's best early Prime Day deals at Amazon