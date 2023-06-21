It's official - Amazon Prime Day is coming next month and there are deals to shop now

Attention tech deals hunters - Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest sales of the year, has just been officially confirmed to be taking place on the 11th & 12th of July.

We originally predicted these dates as the most likely over on our main Amazon Prime Day hub page, but now it's official - the 48-hour mega-sale will be taking place from 00.01 AM on 11th July through to 11:59 PM on 12th July.

Amazon Prime Day in the UK Starts: 00:01AM 11th July

Ends: 11:59PM 12th July

For those who don't already know - Amazon Prime Day is the biggest sale of the year at the retailer and includes literally thousands of deals on everything from cheap TVs to household essentials. We've been covering the sale since its inception here at TechRadar, and it's always offered fantastic deals on some of our most highly-rated models.

There is one slight caveat with Amazon Prime Day, and that's that the vast majority of the best deals over the 48-hour sale are reserved for Prime members only. Luckily, if you're not a member, then you can sign up for a free 30-day free trial ahead of the big day so you don't miss out. It's completely free, will get you unlimited access to the exclusive deals over Prime Day, and score you free speedy delivery to boot.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before, you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

What can we expect from this year's Prime Day?

According to Amazon's press release, this year's Prime Day will feature 'great savings on big brands like Samsung, Shark, Levi's, Oral-B, Tefal, and more, as well as a wide range of products from small businesses across Britain.' This is essentially shorthand for 'pretty much everything'. From our own experience of covering Amazon Prime Day throughout the years, it's extremely likely that Prime Day deals will stretch to nearly every corner of the retailer's vast inventory.

As well as deals that run throughout the sale, Amazon will also be posting limited-time-only lightning deals throughout the 48-hour period. As always, we'll be on hand with plenty of recommendations and deals spotlights here at TechRadar, so don't hesitate to bookmark us and check-in for tips from the experts.

For more predictions, tips, and a selection of last year's best deals, head on over to our main Amazon Prime Day page, which is being updated regularly now.

Early Prime Day deals now available

Don't want to wait until Prime Day? Good news - there are already deals that you can check out at the retailer today. As per usual, the retailer is offering some fantastic prices on its own-brand devices and excellent subscription service ahead of its mega-sale next month.

A few promotions you can already check out include up to 60% off titles on Prime Video, extended free trials for Kindle Unlimited, Audible, and Music Unlimited, and a ton of free classic games via Twitch. For devices, you can bag up to 58% off Echo devices, Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, and smart home gadgets from Blink and Eero.