I’ve been covering Prime Day all week, and while I’ve seen plenty of great deals there’s only one I’m actually considering buying for myself: this Ninja Perfect Temperature kettle which is a third-off for in Amazon’s sale (now £67.99).

Urgh, I know right? I’m reading more (non-fiction too), I’m listening to the radio, and now I’m getting excited by a discounted smart kettle. If there was ever a sign that my 30s are fast approaching, it’s this. But this deal is one of the best deals we’ve seen on this kettle all year – it was only £8-cheaper in January – and with its manual temperature controls it’ll be a much more precise and efficient water warmer than the blunt instrument I currently rely on.

So why do I want a smart kettle?

Beyond some, perhaps biological, British love for this kitchen staple, I have to admit this smart kettle won’t be used by me to make a traditional cuppa – unless it’s for my partner.

Instead this kettle will be used by me to brew matcha and fruity blends from my favorite tea shop – Brighton’s Bird & Blend if you’re interested – as well as coffee. While fruit tea does want boiling (100°C) water, matcha prefers 80°C, and coffee can land around 90-96°C.

WIth my current dumb kettle I have to try and guess when to stop the boil early to not overheat my matcha, or try and guestimate by adding some cold water into the boiling mixture to balance it out.

With this smart kettle I can always get the perfect temperature between 60-100°C by manually selecting what I want. What’s more it will hold its temperature, so rather than wasting energy boiling the pot every time I want to make someone a hot drink I can have this kettle simply keep the water warm so I can keep the drinks coming.

Yes, okay, it’s not the flashiest reason. But I’ve legitimately been eyeing this kettle up for months, and I’m finally ready to take the plunge on it.

