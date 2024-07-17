I'm a shopping expert, and these are only the Prime Day deals under $50 worth buying

As a deals editor for TechRadar and a self-proclaimed shopping expert, I've been browsing this year's Amazon Prime Day sale for hours on end for the past two days. Some of my favorite Prime Day deals have been on cheap gadgets, home items, and viral beauty products that all have one thing in common - they're cheap. In fact, they all cost under $50 thanks to impressive Prime Day price cuts.



I've listed the 15 best deals below that I think are all worth buying. Many of the items I already own, and others are Amazon best-sellers that are highly reviewed. Besides all falling under $50, the Prime Day deals listed below are on sale for record-low prices. That means we've never seen a better deal, and today's prices won't be around when Prime Day ends.



A few of my favorite under $50 Prime Day deals include Amazon's all-new Echo Spot for $44.99, the Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99, and Keurig's K-Express coffee maker for $49.99.



Keep in mind that most Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime membership, and today's sale ends at Midnight, which means you have hours left to score a bargain.

15 Prime Day deals under $50 worth buying

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

At just $12.99, this handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home. If you're like me and already own an Alexa device, you can turn on lights and appliances using just your voice - a genius device for an incredibly low price.

Blink Mini security camera: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

I've had my eye on this compact indoor security camera since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $14.99, it feels like a no-brainer. The Blink Mini features night vision and two-way audio so you can hear and speak to visitors, and it will alert your smartphone when motion is detected.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

I have an upcoming trip, so I'm taking advantage of this small but rare discount on Apple's best-selling AirTag. I can not only put the AirTag in my luggage, but also attach it to my keys or wallet, and my iPhone will track it. Today's Prime Day deal drops the price to an all-time low of $23.99.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

I'm always in need of a streaming device, whether it's for travel or adding smart capabilities to a TV I already own. Amazon's Prime Day sale has the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K marked down to $24.99 - a new record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, all for $25.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

The top-rated AquaSonic toothbrush is always a best-seller during holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the toothbrush on sale for $29.95 - a fantastic price for an electric toothbrush. The AquaSonic Black Series comes with eight brush heads, a travel case, four different cleaning modes, and a helpful timer, all for under $30.

JBL Go 3: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

I imagine myself bringing this little speaker everywhere I go, and thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for just $29.99. As one of the most ultra-compact speakers on the market, the Go 3 is a great option for anyone not looking to spend loads of money; plus, it's available in several fun color choices.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

This is the one item I buy every Prime Day - Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99. That's just $2 shy of the record low and the best price I've seen this year. You're getting 44 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so you can have a whiter smile in no time.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

A smart video doorbell for under $30? I'll take it. For just $29.99, the smart doorbell allows you to answer your door from anywhere and features infrared night video plus two-way audio so you can hear and speak with visitors. The Blink is comparable to the Ring Video Doorbell but for a fraction of the cost.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $35.09 at Amazon

As a deals editor, the Beckham Hotel Pillows are always on my radar during holiday sales like Prime Day. As expected, the retailer has a 40% coupon on the queen size, bringing the price down to $35.09, which is making me add the set to my cart. The pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site.

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit: was $99 now $39 at Amazon

Another Prime Day top-seller is the AncestryDNA kit, which is now on sale for an incredible price of just $39. AncestryDNA has one of the most extensive consumer DNA networks, with over 10 million samples in its database. You'll be able to trace your family's roots back to over 500 global regions in the world. If you've wanted to dip your toes in the DNA testing world, this kit at this price is the time to do it.

Black+Decker dustbuster Handheld Vacuum: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This handheld vacuum from Black and Decker popped up on Amazon's best-sellers list from day one of Prime Day, and I instantly added it to my cart. The lightweight vacuum features a rotating slim nozzle and an extendable crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach corners and crevices.

Blink Outdoor 4 Security Cameras: was from $99.99 now from $39.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your home security, you can't get better than today's deal on the Blink Outdoor 4 security camera. You can choose from one to five cameras, each with 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility, too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

I already own the third-generation Echo Dot and can't imagine life without it. The smart speaker plays music, answers any question I throw at it, and tells me the weather forecast—all I have to do is ask Alexa. The all-new Echo Spot combines the features you love about an Echo Dot with a sleek alarm clock, and for Prime Day, it's on sale for a record-low of $44.99

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

A Keurig coffee maker under $50 is an impressive deal, and this model is a best-seller thanks to its compact size. The single-serve Keurig K-Express uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes and can make three different cup sizes.

Echo Show 5 (2023): was $89.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your smart home setup with the Echo Show 5, which is on sale for $49.99. The smart display features a compact 5.5-inch display and packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. That means you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more with the help of Amazon Alexa.

