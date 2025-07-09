I’m not joking when I say this is the best Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal: the Meta Quest 3 silicone facial interface is 50% off at Amazon – and the Meta Quest 3S facial interface is 50% off at Amazon too!

I know I sound a tad sarcastic, but hear me out on this one. VR games – especially more fitness-focused apps – can make you all hot and sweaty, and that sweat is then soaked up by the Meta Quest headsets’ default fabric facial interface. It can technically be cleaned, but it isn’t easy.

This means your headset will get more and more gross over time, which isn’t ideal for you or anyone else you share the headset with.

These silicone interfaces eliminate that problem by offering you a wipe-clean material. Frankly, this should be the default for Meta’s headsets, but at least with these deals, you’ll be able to right that wrong for cheap. Be sure to also check out our picks for the other best Prime Day deals to be found this year.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest accessories

While you can find unofficial third-party facial interfaces around this price, I’ve always opted for the official one – or the Razer one I tested a year or so ago – because I’ve found that the fit and material choice is ideal.

As I mentioned above, this silicone material is perfect for me because I spend a lot of time in VR, and its more active games will make my face sweat. I do not want to deal with a stinky fabric interface – and I’m quite sure that my partner, friends, and colleagues I’ve shared the headset with over the years don't want to, either.

Whichever option you go for – Meta’s own or another brand’s facial interface – there’s one thing to check: which headset is it for?

While the two Meta Quest 3 headsets share some similarities, one major difference is their design. Because of this, their facial interfaces are different enough shapes that an interface designed for one won’t fit the other.

So, when you’re shopping for one yourself, make sure you pick up the right design.

More Prime Day Meta Quest deals

