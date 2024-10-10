I don't need another gaming monitor, but this post-Amazon Prime Day deal for a 49-inch 4K OLED Samsung Odyssey is too good to pass up

Few Amazon Prime Day sales have truly tempted me this year, but one of the best ones out there is still around even though the main event is officially over. The deal I'm referring to is for the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series at Amazon for $949.99 (was $1,599.99). It's at its lowest price ever, meaning you save a whopping $650 off the MSRP, which is absolutely incredible but definitely won't last forever.



The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series gaming monitor is one of the best gaming monitors out there right now with some seriously impressive specs. Its 4K OLED display sports a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, Dual QHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, compatible with FreeSync Premium Pro, and has a height-adjustable stand to boot.

Today's best Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series deal

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G93SC Series: was $1,599.99 now $949.99 at Amazon

We gave this gaming monitor a near-perfect score of four and a half stars in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review and for good reason. It features a gorgeous beautiful 4K HDR display, a solid speaker system, tons of customization options, as well as a phenomenal color gamut, response time, and refresh rate. However, its UI is rather clunky to navigate and it has a limited port selection, which is important to keep in mind.

