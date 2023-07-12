Hurry! This Ninja air fryer at its new record-low with this Prime Day air fryer deal
The Ninja AF150AMZ is at its cheapest ever
If you're scouring for the best and most money-saving air fryer deal, then look no further. We found a great Prime Day deal on a Ninja air fryer that not only offers a generous price cut but also sets a new record-low for the model.
The Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL, which enjoys a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Amazon, is currently 44% for Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the US. Now that's already a fantastic near-half-off deal without even mentioning the fact that it also takes the model down to its new all-time low price of $89.99 - $10 less than its previous lowest price.
Can we say best Prime Day air fryer deal ever? I might even call this one of the best Prime Day appliance deals this year, which is saying a lot as many appliances in the UK and in the US have also hit their record-low prices this year, offering up to 55% in savings.
But why buy this model, you might ask?
While I haven't tested this model myself, as someone who has both a large-capacity air fryer oven and a mid-sized air fryer, I actually prefer using the latter for fast meals. I've found that small and mid-sized air fryers are much more effective at cooking food than the big ones that have a lot more room in which the air circulates.
Even if that isn't the case here, the Ninja AF150AMZ is still highly-rated by verified customers on Amazon, with many giving it five stars for its performance and being easy to clean. It's not the right size for larger families, but it is the perfect size for smaller ones and single-person households.
(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Prime Day air fryer deals where you are).
Prime Day air fryer deal - Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL at its new all-time low
Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: was
$159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon
Prior to this Prime Day deal, the cheapest we've seen of this 5.5-qt air fryer from Ninja was $99, and while this year's discount only bring its price down $10 less than that, it's still a pretty sizable 44% deal that gives it a new record-low. That's a big deal also considering that this is highly-rated on Amazon, getting a 4.7 out 5 rating for its ease of use and excellent performance.
Michelle Rae Uy is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor here at TechRadar. She's a Los Angeles-based tech, travel and lifestyle writer covering a wide range of topics, from computing to the latest in green commutes to the best hiking trails. She's an ambivert who enjoys communing with nature and traveling for months at a time just as much as watching movies and playing sim games at home. That also means that she has a lot more avenues to explore in terms of understanding how tech can improve the different aspects of our lives.