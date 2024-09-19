Hurry - Samsung's 65-inch budget OLED TV gets $1,000 slashed off price

Samsung might be a big brand, but it still knows how to appeal to budget-conscious consumers with affordable options and the occasional discount. Our favorite OLED TV is Samsung's 65-inch S90D, on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,699.99), thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount.



The Samsung S90D OLED TV is Samsung's latest budget OLED TV, a less expensive alternative to the mid-range S95D. TechRadar rated the S90D's predecessor, the S90C, as the best TV and OLED TV in 2024. The S90D is a 20% brighter upgrade, which might be worthwhile based on your other needs. You can buy different sizes, but the discount drastically drops with the smaller models and doesn't increase by much as you go up.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch OLED S90D TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung OLED S90D TV follows in the footsteps of TechRadar's top-rated TV of 2023. Its self-lighting pixels support vibrant colors, and stark contrast, and AI technology helps to amplify details when watching films and shows. Its 144 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub compatibility make it a practical gaming TV. Screens 65 inches or larger are $1,000 off or more, but this size is the best value ratio.

OLED TVs flaunt self-lighting pixels that automatically turn themselves off and on depending on what needs to be conveyed on the screen. This makes for lighter, more precisely lit TVs. Compare this with QLED, which relies on backlit technology ranging from a regular LED backlight to multiple mini-LEDs behind the screen.

The Samsung OLED S90D TV features Pantone-validated color, HDR+, and AI-powered 4K scaling. Its 144 Hz refresh rate smooths the movement when watching your favorite films and shows or playing a video game. Speaking of, it also has a couple of gaming perks like the Samsung Gaming Hub that you don't need a console to use.

In addition to the Samsung S90D, TechRadar recommends any of the products in its best OLED TV roundup. If you're still confused about OLED, you can also read about the 7 things you need to know before buying an OLED TV.