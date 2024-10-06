Early Prime Day deal: Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is down to its cheapest price ever

Amazon devices are currently 58% off as part of its early Prime Day deals for its Prime subscribers. Out of those deals, movie buffs on a budget might want to consider the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for a record-low price of $94.99 (was $119.99).

Many of our best soundbars cost over $300. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar costs nearly a third of that price, which is around the same as other budget soundbars within the same category. However, its value goes up with the latest sale. It might not be a feature-laden audio powerhouse, but it is an affordable upgrade over built-in TV speakers.

Early Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Soundbar

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is an affordable upgrade to any home theater's surround sound system. DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio enable surround sound and bass that outdo standard TV speakers. The soundbar's simple setup and compact size also make it easy to fit into most entertainment systems. For reference, the body measures 24 inches long and 2.5 inches tall. Just plug it into a power source and connect it to your TV with HDMI. Now that this already cheap soundbar is under $100, its value exceeds budget competitors at its level.

In its Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, TechRadar highlights its value as a cheap basic soundbar with good overall sound. It features DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for immersive surround sound and richer bass than regular TV speakers. According to our reviewer, its sound quality extends beyond movies and television to music.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar also has a simple setup. It's 24 inches long and 2.5 inches tall--compact enough to fit into most entertainment systems. It also comes with a mounting kit for anyone who wants to pin it to the wall underneath their TV. For the most part, you'll need to plug it into a power source and connect it to a TV using HDMI to work. In addition to the soundbar and mounting kit, it comes with an HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AAA batteries.

Note that although it's advertised as a soundbar meant to be paired with Amazon Fire TVs, it has no built-in features that make it especially good for that purpose.

Remember to look at our best soundbars to get a better feel for your options. You might also want to consult our guide on how to choose and buy a soundbar and see our recommendations for 3 early Prime Day deals will upgrade your TV's sound for cheap.