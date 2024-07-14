Early Prime Day deal: Amazon's Blink Mini drops to an unbelievable price of $14.99

It's the last weekend before Amazon's biggest sale of the season: Prime Day. To celebrate, Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals for its Prime subscribers, including discounts on Amazon devices like the Blink series. You can get the Blink Mini at Amazon for $14.99 (was $29.99).

This is the lowest price for the Blink Mini since it launched in 2020. Fifty percent off anything is a hard deal to find, especially on smart technology. You can make it even cheaper with a trade-in of up to 20% off, which includes tablets, phones, and other devices that don't even need to be Amazon-branded. On top of Prime Day being Amazon's Black Friday, it's hard to imagine the price going any lower than this.

Early Prime Day deal: Blink Mini

Blink Mini: was $29.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is a compact home security camera with a stand that helps it keep its balance. It's got everything you would need to monitor your home, including access to the video camera at any time from your app, night vision, and full HD footage. It isn't meant for outdoors like the Blink Doorbell, but is perfect for home use like monitoring babies, pets, and more. Now it's even cheaper than the already affordable price at 50% off.

This is the first-generation Blink Mini, which came out back in 2020. TechRadar last reviewed the Blink Mini in 2021, where it highlighted its affordability and video quality. Despite its age, it still stands as a polished, affordable home security camera with a sturdy build, full HD video, and night vision. In short, it includes all the staples you would want in a home security camera for a fraction of the price.

More early Prime Day deals

