Early Amazon Prime Day deals are live in the UK - 14 deals I recommend

Amazon's second Prime Day deals event - dubbed Prime Big Deal Days - doesn't officially start until October 10 in the UK, but the retailer has dropped dozens of offers early. And there are many I'd recommend you pick up early as there are record-low prices available on Amazon devices, big savings on gaming hardware and lots more smart home tech for cheap.

For example, there's the brand-new Echo Pop down to £17.99 (was £44.99). This slimline version of the popular smart speaker has only been this low once before, during the last Prime Day in July, but now this lowest price ever is available to all. A bargain worth picking up, then, if you're not already signed up for Amazon Prime.

Some more of my top picks from these early reductions include the Ring Video Doorbell for £39.99 (was £59.99), our four-star rated Corosi Air Fryer for £79.99 (was £99.99), and the Xbox Series S with EA Sports FC 24 for £249.99 - that effectively includes a copy of the latest football sim that used to be called FIFA for free.

Check out all the deals I recommend below that will be a great head start to your Black Friday deals shopping.

Early October Prime Day sale - the 14 best deals

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? This October's Amazon Prime Day sale includes the all-new Echo Pop for just £17.99 - and you don't even have to be a member to get the deal price. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's early Prime Day deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 - a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was £89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a deal on a smart home display, then the cheapest offer ahead of Amazon Prime Day is the latest generation Echo Show 5 on sale for £49.99. That's £5 off the record low and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that's packed with features and includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Best of all? You don't need to be a Prime member to buy it at the offer price.

Echo Show 8: was £199.99 now £64.99 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped this handy smart screen back to its cheapest-ever price ahead of its October sale. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support.

Blink Outdoor Camera: was £89.99 now £45 at Amazon

This early Amazon Prime Day deal is £5 more than the record-low price but still a good offer for this feature-rich and easy-to-use outdoor security camera from Blink. It's completely wireless and allows you to monitor the outside of your home during the day and night using infrared vision and motion detection. Plus, there's the option to see and reply through the camera and record video with compatible Alexa devices. Longevity is strong, too, with a battery life of up to two years and a sturdy housing that's built to survive the elements.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it considering this offer drops it back to its record-low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Gift Cards: up to 15% off

Amazon has discounted a vast range of physical gift cards by up to 15% ahead of its October Prime Day. Offers are available on lots of big names such as Uber Eats, Roblox, Odeon, Pizza Hut and Nandos. Good for a cheeky treat for yourself or as a quick and easy gift for another.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early set of Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for a terrific low price of £39.99. It's an affordable and simple-to-use smart home gadget according to our four-star verdict Ring Video Doorbell Wired review that allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere. Useful features include the ability to two-way talk and advanced motion detection, plus it's hard-wired using your existing doorbell wiring for constant power.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

The improved Ring Video Doorbell is also on sale for £59.99 at Amazon, which matches the record-low set during Black Friday. The wireless version of the smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Auto (2nd Gen): was £59.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Add the safety and convenience of voice controls to your car with this latest iteration of the Amazon Echo Auto for its cheapest price ever. As well as playing music, checking traffic reports and making calls, the Echo Auto can also control smart devices in your home so you can turn up the heating or turn on lights so they're ready for when you get home. An aux cable and a fast in-car charger are also included.

Blink Mini: was £29.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini is always a best-seller at holiday sales like Prime Day, and Amazon has the compact smart security camera for £17.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for £34.99 - that's a record-low price. The Blink Video Doorbell can be set up with batteries or wired, it alerts you when motion is detected, and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Xbox Series S + EA Sports FC 24: was £319.98 now £249.99 at Amazon

I think the Xbox Series S is a fantastic little console that makes this generation of gaming a little more affordable compared to the beastly Series X and PS5. This is an excellent value bundle, too, as it includes the console and a copy of the new EA Sports FC 24 (which is the name FIFA is now going under). You also get some freebies for two other immensely popular games: Rocket League and Fortnite. An all-around solid start for those purchasing a brand-new console.