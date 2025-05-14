Don't wait for Memorial Day: the best TV for most people is $1,300 off at Amazon

Memorial Day is an excellent opportunity to score massive discounts on last year's best-selling displays, and I've just spotted an incredible discount on TechRadar's number one-rated TV.



Amazon has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to an incredible price of $1,396.99 (originally $2,699.99, which is a whopping $1,300 discount and just $23 shy of the record-low price.



The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's TV guide as the best TV for most people, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



While Memorial Day sales technically don't start till next week, I can't imagine you'll find a better price on LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV when Amazon's official sale begins. If you're looking for more offers, I've listed today's best early Memorial Day TV sales further down the page.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon Amazon has just dropped LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,396.99, thanks to a $1,300 discount. That's $100 less than last week's price and only $23 more than the record-low price. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

All-new Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $459.99 now $359.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $979 at Walmart Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $369.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display from Amazon is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $369.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability, and this Q6 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a 75-inch QLED display.

