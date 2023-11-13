Black Friday Alert: Asus Zenbook Duo drops to £799 for a revolutionary dual-screen laptop experience

If you're looking to try a new kind of laptop and portable device experience for a killer price, you're in luck with Black Friday deals season. This Asus Zenbook Duo deal at Currys offers a knockout combo of power, innovation and security with a hefty £200 discount.

Usually a cold £999, this Zenbook Duo has a cutting edge Intel Core i7 processor, offering improved responsiveness, 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It also has fast connectivity via Intel WiFi 6 and a reliable battery life letting you work anywhere, all for a new price of £799.

Rather uniquely, it also has dual touchscreens that will take your multitasking to new levels. The secondary touchscreen is a Full HD screen that collaborates seamlessly with the main screen that can tilt up to seven degrees to reduce glare and enhance readability.

Asus also takes security seriously with Windows Hello facial recognition, making use of an IR webcam uses advanced biometric hardware to ensure that only you can access your personal information for extra protection and convenience.

This is your chance to try a new kind of computing experience for a great price and it's one of our favourite Black Friday laptop deals.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for Asus Zenbook Duo deals in your location.

Today's best Asus Zenbook Duo Black Friday deal

Asus Zenbook Duo 14-inch Laptop: was £999 now £799 at Currys

This deal offers a £200 saving on a unique dual-screen laptop It has a top-line Intel Core-i7 processor, speedy 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. You can use the two touchscreens, which offer a swift responsiveness on both, simultaneously. You can optimise your work and use it for leisure, and Asus claims a battery life of up to 17 hours for this model. Our tests have it closer to 12 hours, but that's still pretty good for two touchscreens.

The Asus Zenbook Duo 14 is a unique device that can take your experience to the next level. It's one of Asus's ultimate innovative offerings that's still portable at 1.6kg, and 3mm lighter than its predecessor.

That said, it's a heavyweight when it comes to performance with the 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, enabling you to run applications on both the main screen and the ScreenPad Plus simultaneously without encountering slowdowns or lag. Along with its 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, it promises a smooth and efficient workflow.

It's equipped with the most up-to-date version of Windows 11, and at this lower price, It's a compelling choice for those that want more from their device.

Not in the UK? Here's the best Asus Zenbook Duo deals where you are:

More of today's best Black Friday deals