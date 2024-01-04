Argos expands its big New Year sale - see the 12 best deals available now

Argos has just added new products to its huge January sale, including new deals and promotions across appliances, toys, gaming, vacuums and much more tech. The fittingly named 'Big Sale' features savings of up to 50% on 1,000s of products across the retailer's most popular categories.

Head through to Argos to see everything on offer for yourself or scroll further down for my hand-picked selection of some of the best new and existing deals still available today.

Some standout new deals include the great value Tower Vortx T17129 8L Air Fryer for £75 (was £150), a very cheap Fitbit Inspire 2 for £44 and the handy Vax Clean Multi Steam Mop for £50 (was £60).

Check out even more details on these deals and more of our favourites below.

Today's 12 best deals at Argos

Fitbit Inspire 2: was £59.99 now £44 at Argos

A terrific low price for the cheapest Fitbit fitness tracker you can buy today. It's the best value-for-money option and offers everything a fitness beginner needs to get started with tracking workouts and sleep. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with a year of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Tower Vortx T17129 8L Air Fryer: was £150 now £75 at Argos

Argos has cut the price of this Tower Vortx air fryer by a massive 50%, making it an excellent Black Friday deal. We've not tested it ourselves, but we have given other Tower Vortx air fryers positive reviews, and for £75 you certainly get a lot for your money. Namely: 8L of space across dual cooking baskets and with 6 cooking functions.

Oral-B Pro 1 - Duo Pack: was £110 now £55 at Argos

Look past the dated "his-and-hers" colour palette and this pair of mid-range electric toothbrushes is a solid pickup while it's half-price at Argos. These brushes don't boast many advanced high-end features but they do have the basic ones you need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and three cleaning modes.

Fitbit Charge 5: was £129 now £99 at Argos

The last generation Fitbit Charge 5 is now under £100 at Argos in the retailer's January sale. This version is chunkier and heavier than the newest model but it still comes with all the essential features you need for fitness and sleep tracking. This includes a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS, ECG, smart wake, stress management and SpO2 blood oxygen tracking.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £229 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Ninja AF300UK Foodi 7.6L 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £219.99 now £150 at Argos

The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to within £10 of its cheapest price ever in the Argos January sale. Although you would have paid less back in November, it's still worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than the other models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.

Sonos Roam: was £179 now £134 at Argos

Sonos had already cut the price of the excellent Roam portable speaker to £134 and now Argos has matched it following Black Friday. To help with this decision, don't forget you're getting a powerful sound, rugged design, excellent connectivity feature and smart home control with other Sonos speakers.

Vax Clean Multi Steam Mop: was £60 now £50 at Argos

Get a small but welcome discount on this handy multifunctional steam mop from Vax. It's capable of removing grease, grime and stains from carpets, rugs and sealed hard flooring - while also drying in minimal time. A handy and affordable gadget to have stowed away in the cupboard for when it's needed.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,699 at Argos

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this TV and you also get a £300 Argos gift card when you buy it as a nice sweetener.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £30 at Argos

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K QLED Fire TV: was £379 now £299 at Argos

QLED display technology is usually reserved for the most expensive TVs so it's a rare find for under £300. That's why this Toshiba Fire TV is such a great deal as it offers improved brightness, contrast and colours for better overall picture quality, giving you a more premium image for a fraction of the price. And with the Fire OS built-in, you get easy access to top streaming apps and handy voice controls through Alexa.