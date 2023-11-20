Argos Black Friday sale - the 20 best deals to shop today

The Argos Black Friday sale rolls on this week with dozens of new offers so I've taken another look and updated all my recommended buys below. You can find cheap smart home tech and small appliances, an excellent price cut on the PlayStation 5, and record-low prices for TVs and headphones.

I've searched through the Argos Black Friday sale and picked out only the very best Black Friday deals I would recommend.

Highlights available right now include the excellent value Sony WF-C500 Earbuds for £45 (was £90), the much sought-after PlayStation 5 for £389.99 (was £479.99) and the highly-rated Ninja Foodi AF300UK Air Fryer for £169.99 (was £219).

And don't fret if you're concerned that anything you buy today might be cheaper as we get closer to Black Friday; Argos has a 'Price Promise' in place. That means anything you see with the 'Price Promise' badge will not go lower before January 1, 2024. Look out for that on some of these chosen deals to give you some assurance that the price you see today won't be beaten before the end of the year.

20 best Argos Black Friday deals

Sony WF-C500: was £90 now £45 at Argos

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

PlayStation 5: was £479.99 now £389.99 at Argos

With many consoles and bundles now sold out at most retailers, the easiest and cheapest way to get a PS5 over Black Friday is here at Argos. It has a decent £90 discount on the standard console, which also comes with a single DualSense controller. This has already sold out at Amazon I wouldn't hang around if you've got an eye on the PS5 this year.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Argos

As the name suggests, the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation model has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was well over a year ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim given the upgrades in this new version and the fact that the older one has been discontinued. A cheaper and less powerful Fire TV Stick Lite is also available for £21.99 for basic HD streaming.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £399 now £249 at Argos

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this significant reduction on the flexible 11-inch laptop that brings it down to a record-low price for this configuration. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. This version boasts 8GB of RAM for good performance and a healthy 128GB of storage. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

Sony WH-1000MX4: was £249 now £199.99 at Argos

The Sony WH-1000MX4 are a little older now but they are still some of the best over-ear headphones ever. These wireless Sony cans package together top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's £80 less than the newer Sony XM5. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this for Black Friday.

Ring Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £49.99 at Argos

The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for its cheapest price ever for Black Friday. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K QLED Fire TV: was £379 now £299 at Argos

QLED display technology is usually reserved for the most expensive TVs so it's a rare find for under £300. That's why this Toshiba Fire TV is such a great deal as it offers improved brightness, contrast and colours for better overall picture quality, giving you a more premium image for a fraction of the price. And with the Fire OS built-in, you get easy access to top streaming apps and handy voice controls through Alexa.

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer: was £149.99 now £80 at Argos

Will the air fryer craze ever calm down? It still doesn't seem likely, as the handy kitchen gadgets continue to sell like hotcakes. If you've not got one yet then now's a great time to try the tech for yourself as the Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK is just £5 off its lowest price ever at Argos. We said this compact model is an excellent and easy-to-use entry-level air fryer for those cooking meals for one or two people in our Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK review.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The recent Echo Pop is back to £17.99 again - and you don't even have to be a Prime member to get the deal price. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now that we found was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was £369.99 now £299 at Argos

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal at Argos brings the tablet down to £299, which is the best price ever.

Hisense A6K 43-inch 4K TV: was £429 now £249 at Argos

If you're looking for a budget TV for your general everyday viewing then Argos has a good selection of Hisense TVs at very affordable prices. I think the best value options are at the lower end - such as this super-cheap 43-inch option - considering these TVs are fairly basic overall. That's fine if it's for a second screen in the house like the kitchen or bedroom where premium picture quality isn't a must-have. Just to be clear, though, these are still decent displays with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution, voice controls and access to all the major streaming apps.

Oral-B iO3: was £160 now £60 at Argos

The Oral-B iO3 offers a solid performance, though it lacks some of the high-end features you might expect from Oral-B's other premium toothbrushes. Still, it comes with a pressure sensor, three brushing modes and an alert for when you need to change the brush head. It's also at its lowest-ever price in today's Black Friday deals at Argos - a whole £5 cheaper than the previous record-low.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) + £50 Argos Gift Card: was £349 now £249 at Argos

The Oculus Quest 2 / Meta Quest 2 is now down to its lowest price ever at Argos - plus you get a £50 gift card included for free. This price cut felt inevitable during this year's Black Friday considering the Meta Quest 3 is now available, but this is still a great choice for an accessible VR headset at a reasonable price. It remains a great piece of kit thanks to its ease of use, comfortable weight vast catalogue of supported games and reasonable 128GB of storage.

Ninja Foodi AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £219 now £169.99 at Argos

This extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer that we awarded five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review is already on sale this Black Friday. A small caveat: it has been £10 cheaper before, so we could see a further reduction in the weeks ahead. However, this is still an excellent price for this large dual-basket that can prepare multiple foods at once faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.

Nextbase 222X Front and Rear Dash Cam: was £109.99 now £94.99 at Argos

Nextbase makes some of the best dash cams you can buy so we'd definitely recommend this offer of a front and rear camera bundle at Argos. In our Nextbase 222X review, we called it a perfect dash cam for drivers on a budget thanks to its ease of use, generous feature set and good-quality video results.

Sonos Ray: was £270 now £219 at Argos

Sonos doesn't deal solely in high-end kit and the proof is right here, in Sonos' most affordable soundbar. You don't get HDMI ports or Dolby Atmos support, but you are still getting all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless ecosystem. And because it launched in June of last year (and is pretty affordable anyway) we haven't seen too many discounts on it to date.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,699 now £1,699 at Argos

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV that has excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities and performance and is available in a wide array of sizes. Perfect for almost any environment and situation, the C3 provides excellent value for its price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this TV and you also get a £300 Argos gift card when you buy it as a nice sweetener.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was £349.95 now £279.95 at Argos

These premium noise-cancelling headphones just came out, so a £70 drop is exceptional if you're on the hunt for the latest and greatest. We have them in for testing currently and will give you our full verdict later, but we can tell you right now that these cans are likely to get a glowing score from us. We're particularly impressed by the noise cancellation - as you'd expect from Bose.

Lego UCS Millennium Falcon: was £735 now £588 at Argos

If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with almost £150 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this early Black Friday deal.

Kenwood KMX750 kMix Stand Mixer: was £419.99 now £200 at Argos

Kenwood's budget-friendly food mixer is now the cheapest it's been for a long time at John Lewis. It's a stylish and capable mixer that is robustly built and delivers impressive power. A 5L mixing bowl and three tools are included: a beater, balloon whisk and dough hook. It's a great option if you're after a less expensive alternative to the KitchenAid range.

