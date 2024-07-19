Anker's one power bank to rule them all is still on sale after Prime Day for the lowest price ever
The feature-packed Anker Prime Power Bank is cheaper than ever
If all you want in the best power bank is a big battery, keep moving, because the Anker Prime Power Bank, with 27,650 mAh of battery packed inside, is more like a futuristic charging station than a simple power cell. It's on sale at Amazon for the lowest price ever, and if you want a power bank that can charge your laptop, phone, and more, multiple times over, Anker is the only power bank to consider.
The Anker Prime Power Bank has features you would never expect from a portable battery pack. It has a big OLED display that gives you detailed charging information. It can handle 250W total output, so charging the best Macbook is no trouble, and your smartphone will charge at its fastest speed. This battery is huge: it's close (99.5Wh) to the 100Wh legal limit for battery packs on an airplane. You can even charge the huge Prime Power bank extra fast if you use both USB-C ports on top.
Today's best Anker power bank and charger deals
Anker Prime Power Bank (27,650 mAh): was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon
The Anker Prime Power Bank is a remarkable battery pack that can charge a full-sized Macbook Pro, a fast-charging smartphone, and more. This is the lowest price ever on the biggest battery you can legally buy and fly with.
Anker Nano II 45W USB-C charger: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
If you have a newer smartphone, you need a new charger, because today's iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 charge faster than before. This Anker Nano II can keep up with almost all of our best phone picks, and at this price it costs the same as older, slower charging plugs.
Anker 3-in-1 Power Bank: was $44.99 now $32.39 at Amazon
I'm a big fan of Anker's combo power banks, and I'm currently testing this 3-in-1 combo that gives you a power bank, a USB-C cord and a wall plug, all in the same device. This power bank is new, so this discount is the first early price drop I've seen to get one cheaper.
Anker has great charging technology and already low prices, so finding a sale on these big battery packs and charging options is an event you can't miss if you need more power. The big Anker Prime Power Bank is huge, but in my testing, I found its power-to-weight ratio was excellent, so you're getting as much battery juice as Anker could possibly stuff into the soda can-size brick.
If you want to shop around for battery options, we have plenty of sizes and features to serve your needs on our list of the best power banks. We're also testing new power banks and the best iPhone charging options all the time, so check back for new deals and new reviews, including the Anker 3-in-1 power bank above.
Phil Berne is a preeminent voice in consumer electronics reviews, starting more than 20 years ago at eTown.com. Phil has written for Engadget, The Verge, PC Mag, Digital Trends, Slashgear, TechRadar, AndroidCentral, and was Editor-in-Chief of the sadly-defunct infoSync. Phil holds an entirely useful M.A. in Cultural Theory from Carnegie Mellon University. He sang in numerous college a cappella groups.
Phil did a stint at Samsung Mobile, leading reviews for the PR team and writing crisis communications until he left in 2017. He worked at an Apple Store near Boston, MA, at the height of iPod popularity. Phil is certified in Google AI Essentials. He has a High School English teaching license (and years of teaching experience) and is a Red Cross certified Lifeguard. His passion is the democratizing power of mobile technology. Before AI came along he was totally sure the next big thing would be something we wear on our faces.