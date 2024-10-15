Amazon's latest sale is like a Black Friday preview: shop the 15 best deals from $12.99

While we're still weeks away from Halloween, it feels like Black Friday deals have arrived early, thanks to Amazon's latest sale. The retailer has record-low prices on Black Friday best-sellers from brands like Apple, Dyson, Keurig, LG, Bissell, and Samsung.



As a deals editor for TechRadar, who's covered Black Friday for over half a decade, I've gone through Amazon's sale and listed the 15 best deals starting at just $12.99. While the retailer typically reserves its best prices for the November holiday, today's deals are quite good, thanks to impressive discounts on tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and TVs.



A few of my favorites that stand out due to sheer value include this Cosori mini air fryer on sale for only $39.99 (originally $59.99), LG's gorgeous 55-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $1,999.99), and Amazon's Fire 7 tablet on sale for $49.99 (originally $79.99).



Today's deals from Amazon allow you to score a bargain before Black Friday even begins, allowing you to spread out your holiday shopping and avoid the madness of the November sale.

Amazon's best pre-Black Friday deals

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2: was $19.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Grab the handy Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Plug for just $12.99 - $1 shy of the record-low price. The two-pack smart plugs allow you to add voice control to any outlet, so you can turn on and off lights and appliances completely hands-free or with the compatible Kasa app.

Echo Pop with TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb: was $64.98 now $39.99 at Amazon

My favorite pre-Black Friday deal is the Echo Pop smart speaker bundled with a TP-Link Tap smart color bulb for $39.99 - a 38% discount. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free and you can control your lights with the included smart bulb.

Cosori Mini Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This deal has brought the cost of this mini air fryer down to a record-low price. Weighing less than 5 lbs, Cosori’s mini air fryer is ideal for squeezing into compact spaces if you have limited room on your countertop. An air fryer as small as it is doesn’t fall short in versatility with its four different settings: Air Fry, Roast, Bake, and Reheat, allowing you to easily customize your cooking to your needs.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It has a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Our reviewer loved its convenient, grab-and-go design, which earned it four out of five stars. This is a return to the lowest price I've seen for the Ninja Blast, which also comes in many colors, from standard black to vibrant pink.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet (16GB): was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Fire tablets are another Black Friday favorite, and Amazon has the affordable Fire 7 on sale for just $49.99 - a record-low price. The Fire 7 tablet features a seven-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for a record-low of $59.99 - just $10 shy of the record-low. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit: was $119 now $59 at Amazon

23andMe is always popular around the holidays, and Amazon has the DNA test kit on sale for a record-low price. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test you can take at home.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's pre-Prime Day deals include the Ring Video Doorbell Wired Plus on sale for a record-low price of $99.99. The Ring Wired allows you to monitor your front door from anywhere, features two-way talk and advanced motion detection, and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for constant power.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $99.59 at Amazon

The viral Bissell portable carpet cleaner is a best seller at holiday sales like Black Friday, and the highly-rated Little Green model is currently on sale for $99.59. The Bissell carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, and auto interiors like a professional service.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a record low. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Oura Ring Generation 3 Horizon: was $349 now $299 at Amazon

Sales like Black Friday are your best chance to score a rare discount on the best-selling Oura Ring. This is the best price we've ever seen on this unique piece of tech, and there are savings to be had across the board for all the different colors, too. So, if you want to get a different tint to match your style, you can save up to $100 on several options.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 50-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colors. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It won't blow you away, but I'd consider this a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for everyday viewing.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $759.99 now $597.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's pre-Black Friday deal brings this large 65-inch model down to $758.99, which isn't the lowest price I've ever seen, but it's still a reasonable offer for a TV of this size and capabilities.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the powerful Dyson V15 Detect on sale for $599.99—the lowest-ever price. The V15 is perfect for pet owners, as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. Dyson's dust illumination reveals invisible dust you usually can't see, and the LCD screen displays power mode, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

The LG C4 OLED TV is still one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance at all content you throw at it – and now this 55-inch model is down to a record-low price. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.