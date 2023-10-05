Amazon is slashing the Fire TV Stick ahead of October Prime Day - prices from $17.99
While Amazon's October Prime Day sale is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, the retailer is dropping early deals right now, which include the best-selling Fire TV Stick. The streaming device is always a best seller during holiday sales like Amazon Prime Day, and today's early deals have record-low prices that start at just $17.99.
Today's early Prime Day deals include the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $22.99 (was $49.99); a massive 50% discount on the latest Fire TV Stick, bringing the price down to $19.99 (was $39.99); and the Fire TV Stick Lite marked down to just $17.99 (was $29.99).
Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup turns any TV into a smart one by allowing you to stream your favorite content from apps like Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, and the Alexa voice remote lets you browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more using voice commands.
You'll find all the best Fire TV Stick deals below, which include cheapest-ever prices that we don't expect will drop further at the official Amazon Prime Day sale or even the upcoming Black Friday deals event. Keep in mind that you must be a Prime member to shop today's offers, and if you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which will take you through to Amazon's October Prime Day sale.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$29.99 now $17.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest Fire TV Stick from today's early Black Friday sale is the Fire TV Stick Lite, down to just $17.99 - only $3 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for $19.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for voice control.
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was
$49.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
If you want to stream your content in 4K resolution, Amazon also has the Fire TV Stick 4K, on sale for a record-low price of $22.99. The best-selling streaming device allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+, and includes Amazon Alexa for voice control.
Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
The 4K Fire TV Cube is Amazon's fastest-ever streaming media player and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices. Today's early Prime Day sale includes the powerful Fire TV Cube for $109.99 - a new record-low price.
