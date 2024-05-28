Amazon forgot to end its Memorial Day sale - shop the 19 best deals still available

While this year's Memorial Day sales event has come and gone, Amazon still has many left-over deals available to shop today. In fact, most of the offers from Amazon's Memorial Day sale are still live, including discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, iPads, headphones, smart home devices, and more. I've gone through Amazon's left-over Memorial Day sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals available.



Amazon's Memorial Day sale was a popular destination thanks to record-low prices from brands like Apple, LG, Keurig, Bissell, Samsung, Roomba, and Amazon's own line of smart home devices. Today's deals include those same impressive offers, plus Apple's 10.9 iPad is on sale for a new record-low price of $299.99, which is $30 less than what we saw on Memorial Day. Other highlights include the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for $29.99, a rare $300 discount on LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV, and the viral Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows on sale for $39.09.



Shop more of today's extended Memorial Day deals below, and keep in mind that these offers might change at any moment, and you won't see prices like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Amazon's 19 best extended Memorial Day deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews and is always a best-seller at holiday sales. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Amazon's post-Memorial Day sale brings it down to the same low price that we've seen before - although you will need to apply a coupon at checkout.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler: was $39.95 now $29.96 at Amazon

The uber-popular Hydro Flask tumbler is getting a rare discount at Amazon, on sale for a record-low price of $29.96. Available in several colors, the tumbler fits in most cup holders and features TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation, so your drink will stay hot or cold for hours

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $29.99 - just $5 shy of the record-low price. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $60.91 now $39.09 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $39.09 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillows on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price for Memorial Day.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89 - $20 more than the record low we saw on Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

Get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $69.99. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $94.99, thanks to today's $55 discount. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.50 now $98.59 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Amazon has the Little Green model on sale for just $98.59. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Best Choice Set of 2 Lounge Chairs: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

The Best Choice lounge chairs have over 57,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are on sale for $99.99. Available in several different colors, the lounge chairs feature a lightweight and foldable design and are built with an adjustable back and footrest so you can relax all summer long.

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine: was $179 now $125 at Amazon

The Nespresso Vertua Next is featured in our best coffee machines buyer's guide, where we rank it as a superb budget option. While it's not the cheapest option out there right now, our Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee maker review praised this machine's ease of use and great mess-free results. The pods can be a little pricey, but there's plenty of choice from Nespresso.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $239 now $139 at Amazon

Tools are always popular categories during Memorial Day, and this deal from Amazon would also make a great Father's Day gift. The Dewalt Combo Kit is on sale for a fantastic price of $139 and includes a 20-volt impact driver and drill, a battery pack and charger, and a contractor bag.

iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $549.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the iRobot Roomba i5 robot vacuum and mop combo on sale for $249.99, thanks to today's massive $300 discount. The robot vacuum not only provides powerful suction to clean your floors but it's also designed for wet floor cleaning and automatically empties its bin on its own for up to 60 days.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality? You can pick up these standard Bose QuietComfort Headphones instead while they are down to a record-low price at Amazon. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise-cancelation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $299 at Amazon

If you're looking for an iPad deal in today's extended-Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $299 - a new record-low price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget small display, the Amazon 32-inch 2-Series TV is on sale for $119.99. While the 2-Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Hisense 50-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Grab the best-selling 50-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $300.

Sony A80L 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,698 now $1,398 at Amazon

This is our top gaming TV pick for PS5 and the Sony A80L's features and absolutely stunning panel make it the obvious choice to team with Sony's latest console. At this price, you'll make a huge saving on it too, with $300 taken off the list price, it's the lowest-ever price for the TV.

LG C4 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon

LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is getting a $300 discount at Amazon, bringing the price down to $1,696.99. The C4 is a successor to the highly-rated LG C3, and we predict it will become one of this year's best OLED TVs. Upgrades include new gaming features, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance and exceptional brightness.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

