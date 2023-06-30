15 must-see deals from Best Buy's 4th of July sale - TVs, appliances, laptops and more

The highly anticipated Best Buy 4th of July sale has arrived with over $1,000 in savings on appliances, OLED TVs, laptops, air fryers, iPads, and more. To help you find the very best offers from the bunch, we've scoured today's bargains to bring you the 15 must-see deals from this year's Best Buy 4th of July sale.



The top offer from today's 4th of July sale is on major appliances, with the retailer offering 40% off refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, GE, and Whirlpool. Best Buy also has impressive discounts on some of the best TVs on the market right now, like the 48-inch LG A2 OLED on sale for just $599.99 (was $1,299.99) and this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $199.99 (was $349.99).



Other highlights include the fantastic Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 (was $249), the top-rated Ninja air fryer for $99.99 (was $119.99), and the HP Chromebook 15 for just $159 (was $299).



You'll see more of today's best deals below, and keep in mind that the Best Buy 4th of July sale ends on Tuesday at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Best Buy 4th of July sale - today's best deals

Best Buy 4th of July appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

The star of the show from the Best Buy 4th of July sale is the appliance offers, with over $1,000 in savings on a wide range of major appliances from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and Kitchenaid. You can save up to 40% on refrigerators, washers and dryers, and dishwashers, and you can save an extra 10% on select major appliance packages. Best Buy also offers free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up.

Insignia 50-inch F30 4K Smart TV: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a cheap TV in today's 4th of July sales? Insignia is a solid name when it comes to budget TVs, and this is an excellent price for a 50-inch 4K smart TV. It covers the basics, with support for high-quality 4K images, voice controls, and built-in Fire TV, so you have easy access to all the major streaming apps. Sure, it lacks premium features that you find on pricier sets from Samsung and LG, but it's a smart pick if you need a straightforward and affordable TV.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people, and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $159 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a slick machine that can cover the basics and not cost the earth, check out this 4th of July deal on the excellent HP Chromebook 14 at Best Buy. We're big fans of this particular model here at TechRadar, even though it's a relatively basic device. For light work, it's perfect, and the slim design, reasonable performance, and long-lasting battery life make it a great option for those on the go.

Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219.99 at Best Buy

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch, Best Buy has the latest Apple Watch SE on sale for just $219.99. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and new health and fitness features, and today's deal makes it the best value smartwatch you can buy right now.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $319.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV that's on sale for $279.99. The manufacturer has built a reputation for cheap but solid TVs, and we think they're definitely worth buying if you need a straightforward and basic set. The 4-Series supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus, you get a voice remote and built-in Roku TV to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, and Prime Video.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum: was $274.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for $249.99 - a fantastic price for a WiFi-connected robot vacuum. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Apple MacBook Air from 2020, with its revolutionary M1 chip, is still one of the best laptops ever made, even though it's a few years old now. We awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review and still rate it highly to this day. Apple's premium laptop is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life. That's why you should definitely consider this 4th of July deal that brings the device down to its lowest-ever price.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99. That's a massive $700 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy

This is a terrific low price for a versatile little Chromebook for light use. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review, we said the 360-degree design, build quality and touchscreen all impressed - to the point where it claimed a spot on our best Chromebook list. The fact you can get one with all these handy features for under $200 is a bargain.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy

Another air fryer deal from today's Best Buy 4th of July sale is this top-rated Ninja model on sale for $99.99. The four-quart air fryer features a wide temperature range of 105°F to 400°F, and can not only air fry but crisp, roast, reheat, and dehydrate food for quick and easy meals.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $799.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's early 4th of July sale has this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba on sale for just $529.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Keurig K-Elite K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

Brew a cup of coffee in less than two minutes with the Keurig K-Elite coffee maker that's now on sale for $159.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The coffee maker uses K-Cup pods to make coffee and features five brew-size selections to let you choose your brew strength.

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $799.99 at Best Buy

Looking for a powerful gaming laptop that's lightweight, looks great, and doesn't break the bank? Today's deal on the excellent Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy brings the fantastic 14-inch gaming machine down to its lowest-ever price. While this model specifically is a little older now, we'd still highly recommend it - especially since it's still more than capable and features a gorgeous design that's one of our favorites here at TechRadar.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Today's early 4th of July deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

