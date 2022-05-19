LG CineBeam HU710PW Review review

The LG CineBeam is a solid 4K projector that cuts an excellent balance between price and performance. There are some downsides when it comes to its audio and gaming capabilities, but hook it up to a good soundbar and you’ll be treated to an awesome home cinema experience.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: one minute review

LG’s CineBeam HU710PW projector won’t blow you away like more premium models, but it will deliver a great 4K image at a maximum size of 300-inch for a fairly reasonable price.

For starters, it has all the ports you could need and uses the excellent webOS smart TV platform – meaning it’ll support all of your favorite streaming services.

But where this projector really shines is its image. As mentioned, you’ll be able to get a 4K image in sizes up to 300-inch – or as small as 50-inch if you lack the wall space.

Once this projector is booted up its 2,000 lumens bright hybrid laser and LED projection method will dazzle you with bright colors that will bring whatever you’re watching to life. Plus, thanks to this projector’s 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio even dark scenes will have a fair amount of detail, provided the lights in your home cinema are turned down.

You don’t need to worry about turning down the lights either, as the LG CineBeam HU710PW projector’s remote has light-up buttons. Even in a pitch-black room, you’ll know exactly what you’re pressing.

It’s not perfect though. For one thing, the audio performance is lackluster – if you want a home cinema that sounds as good as it looks you’ll need to invest in a decent soundbar. If you do grab an external speaker you’ll want one that’s Dolby Atmos compatible – its internal speakers can’t use it but this projector does support the codec via passthrough.

Plus, as with most projectors, the more competitive gamers among you may want to avoid the LG CineBeam HU710PW. Its slow response time and lack of 4K at 120Hz will hinder your ability to make game-winning plays in multiplayer matches.

That being said, considering it comes in at $2,500 / £2,500 (around AU$3,600) – a fairly reasonable price for a 4K projector like this – it’s not a surprise that some compromises had to be made.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: price and availability

(Image credit: Future)

The LG CineBeam HU710PW projector costs $2,500 / £2,500 (around AU$3,600). While this is far from cheap, it’s a fairly reasonable price for what you get – it comfortably sits in the middle of the pack.

It costs more than the BenQ TK700STi 4K gaming projector, but you’ll get better smart TV integration and better HDR and Dolby Atmos support. And, it’s not quite as expensive as the Samsung Premiere LSP9T, though it’s not quite as bright and you lose out on the benefits of a short-throw projector.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: design

Can be hung from the ceiling or placed on a surface

Plenty of ports for everything in your home cinema setup

Remote lights up

The LG CineBeam HU710PW looks like a fairly standard projector clad in white plastic. Its design isn’t anything to write home about, but what it offers in practicality more than makes up for that.

On the top side, a panel just above the projector lens slides to reveal two manual dials for zoom and focus respectively. They offer a high level of precision as you turn them, giving you the fine control you need to get a perfectly adjusted image.

Underneath the projector, you’ll find two extendable feet, as well as holes that allow you to attach it to a mount so you can hang it from the ceiling. By rotating each foot you can alter the elevation of the project’s front end and fine-tune once again to suit your setup.

Lastly, the back of the projector houses its bevy of ports. There are three HDMI 2.1 ports, one of which is an eARC input that’s compatible with a broad range of soundbars. There’s also an optical digital audio output port that gives you an alternative option for hooking up a sound system, plus an ethernet input to help streaming platforms run as smoothly as possible. There are also two USB 2.0 ports.

(Image credit: Future)

The projector measures 10.2 x 15.4 x 4.8 inch (259 x 390 x 123 mm) and weighs 14.3lbs (6.5Kg).

Possibly the best part is the CineBeam’s remote – this thing is wonderful. The standout design feature is its Nintendo Wii-like motion controls – by physically moving the remote an onscreen cursor moves so you can select different onscreen options.

Sure it can become out of sync quite easily but it was never a major problem, and the benefits far outweigh any annoyance.

Beyond that, we also want to praise the remote’s choice of quick-access entertainment buttons. Too often we’re given a selection of apps where barely half of them are services we actually want to use, LG’s remote instead gives a one-press shortcut for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and HDMI 1. While these offer the most minor of conveniences, it was one we were finally able to take full advantage of.

Best of all, the remote glows while in use. Even when you’re using the LG CineBeam HU710PW in a pitch-black room you’ll be able to tell what buttons you’re pressing as they’re all lit up for you.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: smart TV

webOS 6.0 just like other LG devices

Offers all the best streaming services

Easy to navigate

The LG CineBeam HU710PW projector uses webOS 6.0, one of the best smart platforms for TVs and projectors out there.

Just like the version on LG’s stunning OLED TVs like the LG C2 and LG G2, this platform brings you all the best streaming services (like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus).

But what helps webOS stand out is its simplicity. Its menus are easy to navigate and its intuitive home screen offers quick access to both your favorite services and content recommendations based on your viewing history.

In addition, this projector supports AirPlay. If you have an iPhone or iPad you can stream the content on your portable device onto the LG CineBeam HU710PW at the push of a button. You can even set up HomeKit to add this projector to your collection of smart devices that can be controlled through a single app.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: picture quality

Can produce a 4K image up to 300-inch

2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

HDR10 and HLG but no Dolby Vision support

In a word the LG CineBeam HU710PW’s 4K image was excellent. Whether you’re watching something at 40-inch or at 300-inch, you’re sure to be impressed by what this projector can achieve.

When testing out projectors we often turn to a film like Spider-Man: Homecoming to put it through its paces. In the earlier half of the film, this projector dazzled us with its ability to reproduce our hero’s brightly colored spandex suit and the Chitauri’s purple-glowing weaponry.

In addition, the LG CineBeam HU710PW’s great contrast meant that the film’s finale – which is set at night – wasn’t reduced to a dark mess of pixels like can happen with less capable projectors.

While watching in a dark room we could comfortably make out the details of the Vulture’s military-style suit, and we never struggled to work out what was happening on screen, all thanks to its 2,000 ANSI Lumens brightness and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

(Image credit: Future)

This LG projector also features a range of image settings, including TruMotion (that smoothes out onscreen movement), inbuilt 4K upscaling, and dynamic contracts, to name just a few. We found the best settings were those that we customized to our preferences and setup and thanks to the menu’s explanation of each setting we were able to fine-tune everything in a matter of minutes. Plus, the LG CineBeam HU710PW will remember your custom settings even after you turn it off, so there’s no need to change them each time you boot it up.

To test out this projector’s gaming performance we booted up Elden Ring. Not only does this game feature a range of environments – from bright gilded castles to dark and gloomy catacombs to once again test out the projector’s brightness and contrast – but it’s a tough game to play. Enemies are unforgiving and reaction times are key.

Here things will be a bit disappointing for more competitive gamers with high-end setups.

Despite the HDMI 2.1 ports, this projector can only achieve 4K at 60Hz – forcing you to choose between performance and picture quality. Additionally, the input lag can be a little high even with the projector’s gaming mode switched on. Playing against Elden Ring’s toughest enemies and in competitive online matches in Halo Infinite or Fortnite, the projector can be a bit of a hindrance.

That being said it’s not the end of the world, and if you prefer a more casual gaming experience then this projector will more than suffice.

LG CineBeam HU710PW: audio performance

Not great audio performance

Supports Dolby Audio passthrough

Using a soundbar recommended

Compared to its visuals, the LG CineBeam HU710PW’s audio performance leaves more than a little to be desired.

The two 5W speakers don’t provide the oomph to match the visuals, so we’d recommend grabbing a soundbar or using another sound system to amp up your home cinema.

Something like the wireless Sonos Arc will be perfect as you can place it in front of whatever surface you’re projecting onto. In turn, this will solve the CineBeam’s other audio issue: because the sound isn’t emanating from the image it can feel a little disorienting at times.

(Image credit: Future)

Whatever sound system solution you find, the CineBeam HU710PW’s Dolby Atmos passthrough capabilities will ensure you get the best experience possible out of a compatible setup.

If you’re not sure where to start, we have a roundup of all the best soundbars available right now so you can find the perfect speaker to pair with your new projector.

Buy it if…

You want a true home cinema experience

This projector’s picture quality is superb, and pairing it with the right soundbar will make you feel like you were in the cinema rather than on your couch.

You don’t want to break the bank

While $2,500 / £2,500 (around AU$3,600) is hardly what we’d call a budget price, it is a fair amount cheaper than some of the best projectors out there. If you’re after a solid projector that won’t break the bank this could be what you’re after.

You want an easy-to-use yet customizable projector

The LG CineBeam HU710PW finds the perfect balance between ease of use with its superb remote and simple menus and customization so that your viewing experience is just how you like.

(Image credit: Future)

Don't buy it if…

You don’t have a large white wall

The main reason for opting for a projector over a similarly priced (or cheaper) TV is that it can give you an image size that’s well over 100-inch. If you don’t have the wall space for at least that size, though, then you’ll want to consider something else.

You can’t make the room pitch-black

While the LG CineBeam HU710PW has a solid performance even when competing with other light sources, it performs at its best in total darkness. If you can’t achieve this in any suitable room in your home then again you might want to opt for a TV over this projector.

You’re a competitive gamer

Projectors generally aren’t great for gamers that want a competitive edge over the competition, and the LG CineBeam HU710PW is no exception. It’s not terrible, and more casual players won’t have many complaints, but don’t expect to be your team’s MVP in multiplayer matches.