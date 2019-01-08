Hands on: Dell XPS 13 (2019) review

The biggest change to the Dell XPS 13 for 2019 is the one we’ve been waiting for: a webcam where it belongs. With everything else kept on the level, we expect this to be a good year for Dell’s most important laptop.

For CES 2019, Dell has a present for its long-time XPS laptop fans: an XPS 13 with the webcam where it belongs. This is about the only major design change to the laptop, but it’s enough.

With this major bugbear out of the way, and with the latest Intel processors inside – not to mention some wild battery life claims – the Dell XPS 13 looks set to be an Ultrabook to beat for 2019.

Price and availability

Dell wants the same $899 (about £700, AU$1,260) for the starting configuration of the XPS 13 as last time. This price nets you an 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of 2,133MHz DDR3 memory and a 128GB PCIe SSD beneath a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) InfinityEdge display. UK and Australia pricing and availability are to be confirmed.

We don’t yet know other configuration price points, but here’s what the highest-end option looks like: an 8th generation quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and a 2TB PCIe SSD – all driving a 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen. We don't know how much this model will cost at the time of writing.

The Dell XPS 13 for 2019 launches today, January 8, in the silver-on-black and rose gold-on-white colors with 4K displays. Later this month, a new ‘Frost’ option in 4K will be available along with all three colors with Full HD displays. Finally, the silver-on-black option with a Full HD touch display will launch later this year.

Design and display

At first glance, the Dell XPS 13 looks identical to last year’s model, and that’s largely the case. However, Dell didn’t simply take an 'if it ain’t broke' approach this year, but finally answered our cries: the webcam is above the display.

Dell is quite proud of its new 2.25mm webcam, which is not only small enough to fit above the display, but uses a 720p widescreen sensor paired with four far-field microphones for activating Cortana or Alexa from a distance.

Otherwise, the design identity here is about the same as before. The laptop is just as thin and light as last year, and uses the same anodized aluminum screen lid and base paired with the woven carbon fiber keyboard deck.

Speaking of which, the keyboard feels just as punchy and performant as before, and the glass-coated touchpad is a delight to use as always.

The same lineup of ports is here as well, with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB-C 3.1 port, a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the display, it also remains unchanged, and it’s just as vibrant and rich as ever in both the Full HD and 4K touchscreen options; the bezels around the display are almost non-existent, of course.

All told, there wasn’t much that had to be changed about the XPS 13 design, expect for that one tiny elephant in the room.

Performance

Dell is equipping the XPS 13 with the latest quad-core Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, as well as a dual-core i3 model to start. This will keep the laptop competitive with rivals throughout the year, and should last you more than a few years.

Of course, don’t expect to be doing serious video encoding work or gaming on this laptop – rather it's a laptop that's fast enough to keep up with you, and multitask while you work.

Dell is promising an outrageous 21 hours of battery life from the model with a Full HD display and Core i5 processor, and up to 12 hours from the 4K model with the Core i7 part – we’ll definitely be the judge of this, as those are some lofty longevity claims.

Early verdict

The new Dell XPS 13 for 2019 doesn’t change much save for the one thing we’ve been clamoring for, and for some time now: the webcam placed where it belongs.

Between that major change and the updates to its internals, the XPS 13 will be another benchmark laptop for 2019, and there doesn’t seem to be much standing in between the Dell XPS 13 and the top spots of our best laptop buying guide.

