TechRadar's top VPN now supports next-generation Snapdragon PCs

TechRadar's tried and tested best VPN service has just unveiled support for next-generation Windows devices.

Today (October 15, 2024), NordVPN released a Windows VPN app fully compatible with Surface Pro and other PCs built on ARM architecture. This release complements the provider's existing support for ARM-based devices on macOS and Linux.

While just a handful of VPN providers offer support for Windows devices powered by the super-fast Snapdragon X Elite chip, NordVPN is among the very few to have built an ARM-native application from scratch instead of an emulated app.

Why did NordVPN choose an ARM-native app?

"Our decision to develop an ARM-native NordVPN application has been based on a number of advantages against ARM emulation," said Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN. "This includes quicker response to prompts, seamless execution of all commands, and stronger application security."

An emulated app refers to an application that runs on a virtual device created by an emulator. As the name suggests, the latter is a tool used to replicate the functionalities and behaviors of a specific operating system or device.

For example, Android developers can use emulation to test applications on a variety of devices without needing to have each of them physically. Such a practice is also common among gamers as it allows them to play older games on modern consoles.

Emulation generally allows VPN developers to quickly offer support for new operating systems without the need to build a new application from scratch. The delay with Snapdragon VPN support, however, was exactly because this practice posed serious performance limitations on ARM Windows machines.

Nord's new Windows ARM-native app is compatible with ARM64 devices and complements the existing application for x64 machines. Briedis explained that the app "speaks the language of the processor," meaning it can deliver a smoother experience and excellent performance.

NordVPN has joined a few VPN providers already offering a native application for Windows ARM devices. Private Internet Access (PIA) launched its ARM-native app back in August, in fact, with Windscribe and Surfshark also having ARM-native Windows VPN apps.

By contrast, ExpressVPN has taken a different path, coming up with an "innovative" solution for its ARM-compatible VPN. With the release of Microsoft’s new Prism emulator, the provider believes it's now possible for emulated apps to match the quality of a native build. The team then decided to harness this new opportunity by shaping its in-house WireGuard-inspired VPN protocol, Lightway, accordingly.

Commenting on this point, a NordVPN spokesperson told me: "We strongly believe the best application performance is possible only in its native implementation, but we are not in the position to comment on the approach of our competitors."

NordVPN's new Windows ARM app is now fully released and ready to be downloaded. While the current version does not include Threat Protection Pro and split tunneling at the time of writing, the provider confirmed TechRadar plans to add these features soon.