It's the last day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale, and I've just found a great deal that's a must if you're conducting business travel or getting ready for the trade-show season.

The Netgear Nighthawk M3 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile router is now £375 (was £449) at Amazon.

If you're sick of hot-spotting off your phone, this travel router is a superb and much faster alternative. This 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile hotspot router is capable of connecting to multiple devices with more reliable and speedy connections.

Under tests, we scored this Wi-Fi 6 device 4.5 stars in our review, and earning a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge, saying: "The Nighthawk M3 provides a fast 5G connection that excels in speed and reliability, far outstripping the abilities of your mobile phone."

Today's best Netgear Nighthawk travel router deal

Kicking off our review, we noted that "the Nighthawk M3 5G mobile router offers up to 2.5 GB/s of network data transfer speed when connected to a full 5G network. This might not be the fastest mobile router out there, but for the vast majority of us, 2.5 GB/s should be more than adequate to keep in contact with work, upload documents, and even sit back and relax to watch a movie or two at the end of the day."

Set-up proved extremely simple. Charge the battery, insert the SIM card, and you're pretty much ready to go.

Battery life when connected to multiple devices lasted between 8 to 10 hours in our experience, and that's when switching between 4G and 5G connections. Compared with the relatively short battery life when tethered to the iPhone 15 Pro, we called it "superb."

Considering this is Netgear's entry-level mobile router, it impressed us in a range of uses, from a mobile internet hub connecting our laptop, phone, and tablet while working on the go to a network adapter for a home security system at night.

So, it's an easy recommendation from us - especially at this price.

I've also rounded up some alternative Netgear mobile travel routers that have also been discounted. But you'll need to act fast as the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale ends at midnight tonight.