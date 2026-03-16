This 'exceptional' 5G mobile router deal is your last chance to save on Netgear's fast business travel essential in Amazon's Spring Sale
The M3 is a must-have for business professionals
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It's the last day of Amazon's Spring Deal Days Sale, and I've just found a great deal that's a must if you're conducting business travel or getting ready for the trade-show season.
The Netgear Nighthawk M3 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile router is now £375 (was £449) at Amazon.
If you're sick of hot-spotting off your phone, this travel router is a superb and much faster alternative. This 5G Wi-Fi 6 mobile hotspot router is capable of connecting to multiple devices with more reliable and speedy connections.
Under tests, we scored this Wi-Fi 6 device 4.5 stars in our review, and earning a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge, saying: "The Nighthawk M3 provides a fast 5G connection that excels in speed and reliability, far outstripping the abilities of your mobile phone."
Today's best Netgear Nighthawk travel router deal
Easy to use and fast to connect, we found Netgear's Nighthawk M3 to be an excellent addition to any professional's business travel kit.
Kicking off our review, we noted that "the Nighthawk M3 5G mobile router offers up to 2.5 GB/s of network data transfer speed when connected to a full 5G network. This might not be the fastest mobile router out there, but for the vast majority of us, 2.5 GB/s should be more than adequate to keep in contact with work, upload documents, and even sit back and relax to watch a movie or two at the end of the day."
Set-up proved extremely simple. Charge the battery, insert the SIM card, and you're pretty much ready to go.
Battery life when connected to multiple devices lasted between 8 to 10 hours in our experience, and that's when switching between 4G and 5G connections. Compared with the relatively short battery life when tethered to the iPhone 15 Pro, we called it "superb."
Considering this is Netgear's entry-level mobile router, it impressed us in a range of uses, from a mobile internet hub connecting our laptop, phone, and tablet while working on the go to a network adapter for a home security system at night.
So, it's an easy recommendation from us - especially at this price.
I've also rounded up some alternative Netgear mobile travel routers that have also been discounted. But you'll need to act fast as the Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale ends at midnight tonight.
More Netgear travel hotspot router deals
The Nighthawk M6 from Netgear offers similar speeds to the M3, at up to 2.5Gbps, It supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6, and uses a nano-SIM for international roaming. The big difference here is the inclusion of a 1Gbps Ethernet port for wired connections.
The M7 is a lightweight Netgear Nighthawk router that supports global eSIMs. In our review, we said: "The 5G performance is outstanding, with Wi-Fi 7 or 6 providing a solid data connection to single or multiple devices. Setting up the eSIM is a straightforward process."
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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