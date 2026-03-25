The 'best shipping label printer' we ever tested is only $76 in the Amazon Big Spring Sale — the Munbyn RW403B is quick, quiet, and actually fun to use

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here, and I've been tracking down the top deals for small businesses when this shipping label printer we tested out caught my eye.

The Munbyn RealWriter 403B is $76 (was $120) at Amazon, and this is easily the best shipping label printer we've reviewed. This one really impressed our senior printer editor Jim Hill, who found it made lightwork of printing a range of custom labels.

During Jim's tests, he said: "The Munbyn RealWriter 403B printed reliably and quickly and very quietly too. I had no misprints or jams during the test and was pretty pleased overall with the results. I used four types of paper ranging in size, shape and color - this label printer is not fussy about media - and it always applied my design in exactly the right place."

Because of that, if you're shopping label printer deals in the Spring Sale, this is one I recommend. And for more savings, visit our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

• View the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

While I've spotted plenty of label printers in Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the Munbyn RW403B is my recommendation for most small businesses, entrepreneurs, and online sellers. It's one of the best examples in the category that we've ever seen.

In his review, our printer editor Jim said, "as a desktop thermal label printer, the Munbyn RealWriter 403B performed very well in all my tests. Compared to using a regular inkjet to print labels, the Munbyn RealWriter 403B is quicker, more reliable and more fun."

It's relatively portable in size, although it weighs a reassuringly heavy 1.6lb and runs on mains. It features a 203dpi print resolution, with a print speed of around 72 labels per minute.

Now, this shipping label printer only prints in black, which is suitable for most. But if you want color at a premium, the Munbyn RW405B for $170 (was $220) is a great choice, too - I've included details of that model below.

Setting up the RW403B is ridiculously simple - it's pretty much a plug-and-play device, with the device also using Dynamic Auto-Calibration that ensures correct alignment of the print. That's going to be welcomed by anyone printing custom labels and stickers on complex or non-standard paper, like transparent or glittery labels.

Jim's review also noted that, "according to Munbyn, its metal components and robust build give it a lifespan of up to 970,000 labels, which is apparently six times longer than rival printers." While he couldn't exactly test that out that number in full, the unit itself was well-built.

Including it in our guide to the best label printers, Jim said, "The Munbyn RealWriter 403B is a robust and reliable thermal label printer that proved useful for a wide range of labelling jobs ranging from name tags to shipping labels. I can see this printer being used mainly for shipping labels, which it prints very clearly, or in retail where it can churn out promotional labels and price tags with minimal fuss."

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