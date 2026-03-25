Banish slow speeds and dead zones with these Netgear Wi-Fi 7 router deals up to $100 off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If your Wi-Fi struggles to keep up with modern devices or drops out in certain rooms, it’s probably time to upgrade your home or office network to Wi-Fi 7. The good news is I’ve found some Amazon Big Spring Deal discounts on several Netgear routers and mesh systems built for everything from apartments to multi-room homes and small business environments.

Right now, the Netgear Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 router is just $190 (was $249). This one is perfect for smaller homes, apartments, or compact office spaces such as single-room businesses or private offices.

The Netgear Orbi 370 Series mesh system is now $297 (was $350), offering wider coverage suited to households or offices spread across several rooms. And at the top end, the Netgear Orbi 770 Series mesh system is now $600 (was $700), which is built for large homes, multi-floor offices, or busy shared workspaces.

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Today's top Netgear Wi-Fi 7 router deals

Save $59.01 Netgear Nighthawk Wifi 7 Router (BE9300): was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon This tri-band WiFi 7 router delivers wireless speeds up to 9.3Gbps and covers around 2,500 sq.ft., supporting as many as 100 connected devices across busy networks. A 2.5Gb internet port supports faster broadband plans, while built-in security tools and VPN support help protect connected devices.

Choosing the best Wi-Fi router deal in Amazon's Big Spring Deal sale? Here's how to figure out which one is right for your home or office.

The Netgear Nighthawk WiFi 7 router is the simplest and most affordable upgrade, making it a smart pick for smaller properties, private offices, or professional home workspaces. It delivers wireless speeds up to 9.3Gbps with coverage around 2,500 sq.ft., while a 2.5Gb internet port supports faster broadband plans and wired devices that benefit from extra bandwidth.

The Netgear Orbi 370 Series is a great fit for families living in mid-sized homes or teams working in medium offices with several rooms and connected devices. Its dual-band mesh setup with a router and two satellites spreads signal across areas up to 6,000 sq.ft., offering speeds up to 5Gbps that work well for video conferencing, shared printers, cloud tools, and connected equipment running throughout the day.

Finally, the Netgear Orbi 770 Series builds on that foundation with tri-band performance and wider coverage designed for larger homes, multi-department offices, or co-working environments.

With speeds reaching up to 11Gbps and coverage extending to about 8,000 sq.ft., it handles heavier workloads such as simultaneous meetings, large file transfers, and constant device use without noticeable slowdowns.

For even more top picks check out our round up of the best small business routers, and the best secure routers.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals