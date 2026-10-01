The Celebrity Traitors home office collection — 12 gloriously treacherous desk accessories for Faithfuls, Traitors and suspicious co-workers everywhere
Claudia Winkleman would probably approve
The Celebrity Traitors is back for a second series on BBC One, which means I'll once again be spending far too much time trying to work out who's lying, who's being murdered and why nobody else can see the incredibly obvious Traitor. Last year's winner Alan Carr wasn't exactly a master of subtlety, yet somehow got away with almost everything. David Olusoga summed it up perfectly afterwards, saying Alan “could have come down to breakfast in a green cloak” and he still wouldn't have suspected him.
I feel a particular affinity with the show because I actually used to own a duplex apartment in a castle, complete with a turret. There weren't any murders planned there, but, as the top half was an ensuite bathroom, it did make getting up in the night feel suitably dramatic. To celebrate the return of The Celebrity Traitors, I've come up with 12 suitably treacherous products to bring a touch of Ardross Castle into your own home — no green cloak required.
Top 12 Traitorous treasures
- Read more: How to watch The Celebrity Traitors
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.