If, like a lot of us, you’ve been affected by recent storms — heavy rain, snowstorms, or local flooding — you may be thinking about buying a portable power station so you can keep the heating, lights and even the fridge on when the next bout of extreme weather comes blowing in to the UK.

The Anker Solix C1000 Portable Power Station is designed for exactly those moments, and right now you can get it with a 22% discount on Amazon.co.uk.

Usually priced at £649, it’s down to a very reasonable £509. With a 1056Wh LiFePO4 battery and 1800W output (up to 2400W peak), it’s capable of powering 99% of household appliances.

Today's top portable power station deal

Save 22% Anker Solix C1000: was £649 now £509 at Amazon The Solix C1000 from Anker is a heavyweight portable power station well-suited for home, work, and outdoor adventures. Awarding this 4.5 stars in our review, we found it was a reliable and robust unit with high energy capacity and versatility thanks to its 1056wh battery capacity and 1800W output (up to 2400W in peak mode).

That means you can use it to keep essentials like lights, routers, laptops, medical devices, and kitchen gear running during outages.

For outdoor use, it’s equally well suited to camping trips, and the like.

One of the features we like best about this model is speed. Using AC power and Anker’s UltraFast mode, the Solix C1000 can recharge to 80% in just 43 minutes, reaching a full charge in under an hour.

It has support for up to 600W of solar input too, allowing a full recharge in around 1.8 hours in good conditions.

The battery is rated for over 3,000 cycles, translating to roughly 10 years of regular use, and its compact design is around 15% smaller than many comparable 1kWh power stations, making it easy to store or transport.

If recent weather events have been a reminder that outages can happen anytime, this is a practical, portable backup worth considering, especially while it’s on offer at this reduced price.

