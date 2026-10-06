I’ve never heard of Moginsok before I saw them on Amazon. They’re one of a trillion of other niche Chinese hardware manufacturers that appeared over the last decade but this one is different.

It sells the cheapest mini PC based on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 128GB version for just $3,299; the MG01 is significantly cheaper than GMKTec’s equivalent workstation ($3,649.99 but with a 2TB SSD) although it is still almost twice the price similar models retailed for just over a year ago.

MOGINSOK MG01 AI mini PC: $3,259 at Amazon AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 | 128GB LPDDR5x | 1TB SSD This mini PC workstation sports specs designed for heavy workloads, with the ability to run 70B LLMs locally and deliver up to 126 AI TOPS. It comes equipped with for M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots, dual USB4 ports, and 10G/2.5G dual LAN.

The biggest differences between Strix Halo AI mini PC come down to brand, chassis design, port layouts, and cooling solutions. Graphics is handled by the integrated Radeon 8060S GPU based on RDNA 3.5, paired with AMD’s XDNA 2 NPU rated at up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads.

As expected, it features all the bells and whistles that we have come across over the past 21 months since the launch of the Max+ 395 (and the 40+ models that it powered). The 128GB onboard memory remains the key highlight as it can run 70B LLMs locally and deliver up to 126 TOPS of AI performance.

Moginsok claims that this particular model has four SATA ports and four M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots. I couldn’t find any additional information for the former but you could easily build this into a souped up NAS or server.

There’s ample expansion capabilities: six Type-A USB ports, two Type-C ports (USB 4.0), a card slot, two LAN ports (10G, 2.5G), DisplayPort, HDMI and WiFi-7. Like many peers, it can run four separate 4K monitors simultaneously.

What we don’t know is whether it can be daisy chained with other MG01 mini PCs to form clusters, like the GMKTec EVO-X2, great for tackling enterprise workloads.

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