MSI's MAG 342CQR E2 is a great pick for hybrid workers, creatives, and data-heavy professionals looking to looking to upgrade from a cluttered dual-monitor setup and switch to a single sweeping display. Right now, you can pick it up on Amazon UK for £179.02 (down from its usual £299.00 price tag) — saving you £119.98 (40%) on a high-resolution 3440 x 1440 screen.

While typically aimed at gamers, the 1500R curvature, 180Hz refresh rate, and 21:9 aspect ratio also makes it a great option for productivity. The wide screen is perfect for snapping multiple browser windows and spreadsheets without the need to jump between apps and tabs, with the 180Hz refresh rate giving impossibly smooth scrolling through dense documents.

Behind the sweeping angular style, the 34-inch UWQHD VA display delivers 3000:1 native contrast ratio and covers 119% of the sRGB colour gamut with 10-bit colour depth — or in simple terms, 1.07 billion colours. MSI's Less Blue Light and Anti-Flicker are also great features if you're worried about eye strain.

Why we recommend it

If you're looking to maximise office productivity or need a bigger display for content editing, a 34-inch ultrawide panel effectively does the job of two standard displays without having a distracting bezzle in the middle. Text and image clarity is kept sharp by the 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) resolution and the 1500R curve keeps the entire screen within your field of vision.

The display's 3000:1 native contrast keeps colour crisp while deepening blacks with excellent visual separation that most budget IPS monitors are lacking, especially in dimmer environments or while viewing high-contrast media.

Connectivity is kept simple through a single DisplayPort 1.4a input alongside two HDMI 2.0b ports, with switching between devices made easy thanks to HDMI CEC Profile Sync. Keep in mind that the 180Hz refresh rate is only available through the DisplayPort input, with the duo HDMI ports capped at 100Hz.

Price Context & Historical Value

A 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor below £200 is a deal in anyone's books, but right now Amazon's £120 price cut is a standout low for a brand-new 34-inch 180Hz UWQHD monitor.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the MSI MAG 342CQR E2 if...

you want a single screen alternative to a dual-monitor setup, you want smooth scrolling and strong contrast, or you want ergonomic adjustment through height, tilt, swivel, and pivot.