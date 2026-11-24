The Samsung T9 is one of those portable SSDs that's an easy recommendation for professionals, creators, and anyone who needs a fast, durable drive that slips easily in the laptop bag.

If you’ve felt that pain before, we’d point you in the direction of the Samsung T9, with the 1TB portable SSD now £162 (was £239) at Argos. It's capable of reaching up to 2,000MB/s read/write speeds.

But what really sweetens this deal is that, unlike some Black Friday discounts, this one really is the best I've seen all year. I keep a close eye on the price of this drive because it's still one of the best around, and while I've seen it occasionally drop from its £239 list price, this is the cheapest it's been.

Today’s best Samsung T9 portable SSD deal

Black Friday Save £77 Samsung T9 1TB: was £238.99 now £161.99 at Argos The T9 serves up sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connectivity. Beyond that, it’s got a smart and compact rubber case that’s designed to withstand drops from three meters. It also has AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect sensitive files.

Why we recommend the Samsung T9

We scored the T9 4-stars in our review, highlighting its performance and raving about its ability to sustain write speeds during demanding transfers. The unit also comes with both USB-C and USB-A cables - not always a given with an external storage unit - and it’s protected by a five-year warranty. One caveat: you’ll need a compatible USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port to achieve the headline speeds.

Price context and historical value

As I say, I tend to check the price of this SSD regularly. Back in October, it dropped to £192, while in March I saw it at Amazon for £175. So, this is the cheapest I've seen it in a long time. Consider it a genuine Black Friday SSD deal. I haven't seen it cheaper anywhere (but let me know if you do!).

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Samsung T9 if… you need fast, durable portable storage because you regularly transfer large files - and you want to ensure your data is encrypted

❌ Skip the Samsung T9 if… your computer can’t take advantage of its faster USB connection or you simply need inexpensive backup storage rather than something super-quick.