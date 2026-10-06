I've been a reMarkable handwriting tablet fan for years now - and my favourite of the line-up, the trusty reMarkable 2 bundle, is now part of Amazon's October Prime Deals.

• Best for: Professionals who want to keep digital hand-written notes and sketches on an ultra-thin, ultra-light tablet.

• The deal: The reMarkable 2 with Marker Plus stylus and grey folio is now £379 (was £529) at Amazon.

• Why we like it: The reMarkable 2 is still delivers the best handwriting experience of any of the line - even the new reMarkable Paper Pure can't compete on the smoothness of this tablet. Hitting its lowest ever price, this bundle comes with the Marker Plus, which features a digital 'eraser' at one end, and a folio cover for protecting the screen.

Today's best reMarkable 2 deal

Why we recommend it

I've been using the reMarkable 2 as my primary writing tablet for several years now - with a reMarkable Paper Pro Move and reMarkable Paper Pure as backups I picked up along the way. I've never regretted that choice.

After spending months looking into the best handwriting tablets, the reMarkable was the clear winner. It even beats the cheaper Kindle Scribe if you're focused on writing and drawing alone.

In our review, we said: "When it comes to the best writing and sketching experience you can get on an E Ink screen, there’s none better than the reMarkable 2." Having tried out a few different options now, I still think that's the case.

When I reviewed the reMarkable Paper Pure, I found that while the newer budget model is faster, the writing experience feels harder. Using the reMarkable 2 is softer, and more comfortable for extended periods of writing.

Think of the reMarkable 2 as like using a well-loved pencil on the first few pages of a new notepad, compared to using a biro on the last few pages of an A4 pad, which is what the new reMarkable tablets feel like.

Price context & historical value

For the full bundle set, this is the lowest price I've seen the reMarkable 2 - presumably as the company shifts its focus to the Paper Pure (I called it the reMarkable 3 in all but name). The previous low price was £420 back in June. If memory serves, £379 traditionally only got you the tablet and Marker Plus in previous sales, so you're effectively getting the book folio free here.

For more business essentials, I'm live-tracking the best October Prime Day home office deals.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the reMarkable 2 bundle if...

You write lots of notes and don't have space for a thousand notebooks (or is that just me?). The writing experience here remains unparalleled.

❌ Skip the reMarkable 2 bundle if...

You write in darker environments where the Paper Pro and Paper Pro move are better picks thanks to the frontlight.