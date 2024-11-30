I dislike expensive monitors so here’s my list of 31 cheap Black Friday/Cyber Monday monitors I’d buy from $29.99
Less than $30 for a monitor with a webcam? No you're not day dreaming, this is your special Black Friday/Cyber Monday monitor deal roundup
We stare at them for hours at a time at work or when gaming; yet monitors do not get the sort of attention that processors or SSD get. And that's a shame.
For this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, I've compiled a list of the best monitor deals I could get from Amazon. The retailer has the widest and lowest prices for displays across the web at the time of writing. I have sorted it by price and included features, display size, connectors and resolution.
Some of them are gaming monitors while others are business monitors or just plain casual monitors. Ultimately, all monitors can be used for various use cases (even as TV).
There are plenty of offers at the moment over the two days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ones that have caught my eye are a truly unique $29.99 monitor from HP (under the Poly brand, on sale at B&H photo) that has a lighting strip, PTZ webcam, 10W speakers, a wireless charger and a microphone.
How about this Packard Bell (remember them?) Full HD monitor with a 32-inch diagonal, great for meetings, CCTV or light gaming. There's nothing on the market that can match it its value for money at $110.49 at Amazon.
I would buy this 43-inch M70D monitor that is also a smart TV. It is ridiculously affordable for a 4K display from a premium brand. It has a remote control, plenty of connectors (including four USB ports) and you can even access office files on it without a computer.
|Brand
|Price (USD)
|Size
|Resolution
|Ports
|Features
|Poly Studio
|29.99
|21.5
|Full HD
|USB-C
|Lighting strip, PTZ webcam, 10W speakers, wireless charger, microphone
|Packard Bell
|47.99
|21
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|75Hz
|Philips
|59.49
|21.5
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|100Hz, VESA, speaker, 4-yr warranty
|ViewEdge
|59.99
|24
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|100Hz, VESA
|Koorui
|60.49
|21.5
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|100Hz, 3-yr warranty, speaker, VESA
|Acer
|63.7
|24.5
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|100Hz, 250 nits, AMD Freesync
|Sansui
|64.5905
|24
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|100Hz, 250 nits
|Spectre
|79.97
|24
|Full HD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|Curved
|Packard Bell
|83.99
|27
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|75Hz
|Spectre
|89.97
|27
|Full HD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|100Hz, speaker, VESA, audio out
|Acer
|89.99
|27
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|120Hz, VESA, 99% sRGB
|Samsung
|96.99
|27
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|75Hz
|Packard Bell
|110.49
|32
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|75Hz
|Spectre
|117.97
|24.5
|Full HD
|2 HDMI, 2 DP
|240Hz, speakers, curved, audio out
|Samsung
|128.99
|27
|FHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|180Hz
|Asus
|129
|31.5
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|75Hz, 3-yr warranty, AMD Freesync, VESA
|Acer
|129.99
|31.5
|Full HD
|HDMI, VGA
|White, 60Hz
|AOC
|139.99
|27
|Full HD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|240Hz, curved, 3-yr warranty, VESA, 119.9% sRGB, 89.8% DCI-P3
|Koorui
|165.99
|27
|4K
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|60Hz, HDR10, VEA, audio out
|Spectre
|167.97
|27
|4K
|2 HDMI, 2 DP
|350 nits, 70Hz, IPS, 99% sRGB
|Acer
|169.99
|27
|WQHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|Curved, 180Hz, DCI-P3 95%, Audio out
|MSI
|169.99
|27
|4K
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|60Hz, 95% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, VESA, 139% sRGB
|LG Ultragear
|184.99
|27
|QHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|sRGB 99%, 144Hz, HDR10 pivot
|Spectre
|199.97
|34
|WQHD
|2 HDMI, 2 DP
|165Hz, Curved, PiP, audio out, LED
|Koorui
|199.99
|27
|4K
|USB, HDMI, DP
|HDR400, DCI-P3 95%, VESA, 3-yr warranty
|Samsung
|199.99
|32
|QHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|Curved, 165Hz, HDR10, AMD Freesync
|Samsung
|209
|32
|4K
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|PbP, PiP
|LG
|229.99
|34
|QHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|sRGB 99%, 160Hz
|LG Ultragear
|239.99
|34
|QHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|160Hz, speakers, HDR10, Freesync premium, 99% SRGB
|Dell
|249.98
|27
|4K
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|USB-C, Pivot, speakers, 60Hz, 99% sRGB, USB-A
|Samsung
|265.04
|34
|WQHD
|2 HDMI, 1 DP
|Curved, 165Hz, HDR10, AMD Freesync premium
|Spectre
|269.97
|32
|4K
|2 HDMI, 2 DP
|Speakers, 70Hz, IPS, 99% sRGB
|Samsung
|349
|43
|4K
|USB, HDMI
|HDR10, Remote, Speakers, USB Hub
