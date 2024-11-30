I dislike expensive monitors so here’s my list of 31 cheap Black Friday/Cyber Monday monitors I’d buy from $29.99

Less than $30 for a monitor with a webcam? No you're not day dreaming, this is your special Black Friday/Cyber Monday monitor deal roundup

We stare at them for hours at a time at work or when gaming; yet monitors do not get the sort of attention that processors or SSD get. And that's a shame.

For this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, I've compiled a list of the best monitor deals I could get from Amazon. The retailer has the widest and lowest prices for displays across the web at the time of writing. I have sorted it by price and included features, display size, connectors and resolution.

Some of them are gaming monitors while others are business monitors or just plain casual monitors. Ultimately, all monitors can be used for various use cases (even as TV).

There are plenty of offers at the moment over the two days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The ones that have caught my eye are a truly unique $29.99 monitor from HP (under the Poly brand, on sale at B&H photo) that has a lighting strip, PTZ webcam, 10W speakers, a wireless charger and a microphone.

How about this Packard Bell (remember them?) Full HD monitor with a 32-inch diagonal, great for meetings, CCTV or light gaming. There's nothing on the market that can match it its value for money at $110.49 at Amazon.

(Oh before I forget, check out our Black Friday portable monitor deals hub)

Samsung M70D 43-inch 4K monitor
My choice
Samsung M70D 43-inch 4K monitor: was $499.99 now $349 at Amazon

I would buy this 43-inch M70D monitor that is also a smart TV. It is ridiculously affordable for a 4K display from a premium brand. It has a remote control, plenty of connectors (including four USB ports) and you can even access office files on it without a computer.

BrandPrice (USD)SizeResolutionPortsFeatures
Poly Studio29.9921.5Full HDUSB-CLighting strip, PTZ webcam, 10W speakers, wireless charger, microphone
Packard Bell47.9921Full HDHDMI, VGA75Hz
Philips59.4921.5Full HDHDMI, VGA100Hz, VESA, speaker, 4-yr warranty
ViewEdge59.9924Full HDHDMI, VGA100Hz, VESA
Koorui60.4921.5Full HDHDMI, VGA100Hz, 3-yr warranty, speaker, VESA
Acer63.724.5Full HDHDMI, VGA100Hz, 250 nits, AMD Freesync
Sansui64.590524Full HDHDMI, VGA100Hz, 250 nits
Spectre79.9724Full HD2 HDMI, 1 DPCurved
Packard Bell83.9927Full HDHDMI, VGA75Hz
Spectre89.9727Full HD2 HDMI, 1 DP100Hz, speaker, VESA, audio out
Acer89.9927Full HDHDMI, VGA120Hz, VESA, 99% sRGB
Samsung96.9927Full HDHDMI, VGA75Hz
Packard Bell110.4932Full HDHDMI, VGA75Hz
Spectre117.9724.5Full HD2 HDMI, 2 DP240Hz, speakers, curved, audio out
Samsung128.9927FHD2 HDMI, 1 DP180Hz
Asus12931.5Full HDHDMI, VGA75Hz, 3-yr warranty, AMD Freesync, VESA
Acer129.9931.5Full HDHDMI, VGAWhite, 60Hz
AOC139.9927Full HD2 HDMI, 1 DP240Hz, curved, 3-yr warranty, VESA, 119.9% sRGB, 89.8% DCI-P3
Koorui165.99274K2 HDMI, 1 DP60Hz, HDR10, VEA, audio out
Spectre167.97274K2 HDMI, 2 DP350 nits, 70Hz, IPS, 99% sRGB
Acer169.9927WQHD2 HDMI, 1 DPCurved, 180Hz, DCI-P3 95%, Audio out
MSI169.99274K2 HDMI, 1 DP60Hz, 95% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, VESA, 139% sRGB
LG Ultragear184.9927QHD2 HDMI, 1 DPsRGB 99%, 144Hz, HDR10 pivot
Spectre199.9734WQHD2 HDMI, 2 DP165Hz, Curved, PiP, audio out, LED
Koorui199.99274KUSB, HDMI, DPHDR400, DCI-P3 95%, VESA, 3-yr warranty
Samsung199.9932QHD2 HDMI, 1 DPCurved, 165Hz, HDR10, AMD Freesync
Samsung209324K2 HDMI, 1 DPPbP, PiP
LG229.9934QHD2 HDMI, 1 DPsRGB 99%, 160Hz
LG Ultragear239.9934QHD2 HDMI, 1 DP160Hz, speakers, HDR10, Freesync premium, 99% SRGB
Dell249.98274K2 HDMI, 1 DPUSB-C, Pivot, speakers, 60Hz, 99% sRGB, USB-A
Samsung265.0434WQHD2 HDMI, 1 DPCurved, 165Hz, HDR10, AMD Freesync premium
Spectre269.97324K2 HDMI, 2 DPSpeakers, 70Hz, IPS, 99% sRGB
Samsung349434KUSB, HDMIHDR10, Remote, Speakers, USB Hub
Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.