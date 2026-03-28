Huawei introduces Atlas 350 with significant FP4 compute performance claims

New accelerator card focuses on inference workloads and multimodal AI processing

Huawei Atlas 350 delivers higher memory capacity and improved bandwidth efficiency

Huawei has officially launched the Atlas 350 accelerator card, featuring its new Ascend 950PR processor, at the Huawei China Partner Conference 2026 in Shenzhen.

The company claims this NPU delivers 1.56 PFLOPS of FP4 compute performance, which is reportedly 2.87 times higher than Nvidia’s H20.

While exact verification is difficult because Hopper-era GPUs do not support FP4 natively, the Atlas 350 is the first Chinese accelerator optimized for this low-precision format, allowing larger AI models to operate on the same hardware with reduced memory requirements.

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Technical upgrades and memory performance

The Ascend 950PR chip introduces improvements over the prior Ascend 910 series, including enhanced microarchitecture, faster memory access, and flexible programming modes.

Huawei equips the Atlas 350 with 112GB of proprietary HBM, known as HiBL 1.0, delivering up to 1.4TB/s bandwidth in current reports, with a 128-byte memory access granularity.

This configuration enables efficient multimodal generation and inference tasks, and reportedly quadruples memory access efficiency for small operators compared with the previous generation.

Its interconnect bandwidth also reaches 2TB/s using the LingQu protocol, 2.5 times higher than the Ascend 910 series.