Autodesk Fusion brings product design, engineering, manufacturing, and collaboration tools together in one platform. For businesses juggling separate applications or expanding their design teams, it offers a way to manage projects from initial concepts through to production without the need to switch between different software packages.

• Best For: Design, engineering, and manufacturing businesses needing four or more Autodesk Fusion subscriptions, particularly teams expanding their CAD or CAM capabilities.

• The Deal: Buy three annual Autodesk Fusion subscriptions and get a fourth free, or 25% off. The promotion also covers Fusion for Manufacturing and Fusion for Design.

Why we recommend them

Autodesk Fusion combines computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), computer-aided engineering (CAE), printed circuit board (PCB) design, and product data management (PDM) in one environment.

The standard Fusion subscription covers the core tools, while Autodesk Fusion for Manufacturing adds advanced CAM capabilities, including machining and manufacturing automation. Autodesk Fusion for Design builds on the standard package with more advanced design features for teams handling complex engineering requirements.

All three options qualify for the same four-for-three promotion, so businesses can choose the version that suits their needs rather than being restricted to the standard subscription.

Price context & historical value

Autodesk's promotion gives businesses four one-year subscriptions for the price of three, representing a 25% saving. For four subs, standard Autodesk Fusion costs £1,836, down from £2,448. Fusion for Manufacturing is reduced from £7,368 to £5,526, while Fusion for Design drops from £7,896 to £5,922.