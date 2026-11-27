This Black Friday, Asus' Vivobook 15 X1504MA is an excellent choice for an affordable, general-purpose Windows laptop – perfect for students, home workers and casual users.

It's equipped with 8GB of the latest DDR5 RAM as well as a fast 256GB internal SSD, but it's all about the £330 price (was £430), saving you a very welcome £100 in the run-up to Christmas.

Bear in mind it doesn't come with a charger in the box, due to the EU's initiative to reduce electronic waste, but thanks to USB-C connectivity, you can use any of your other chargers up to 65W.

Why we recommend it

We think this 15.6in display is ideal, offering enough screen real estate without making the laptop too large and bulky.

8GB of RAM should be sufficient for working, browsing and streaming, and a built-in 256GB SSD helps improve energy efficiency over older HDD models.

It's also got a 15 TOPS NPU, so while it's not quite up there with the best Copilot+ PCs, it can still help with on-device AI workloads without relying entirely on the CPU.

Price Context & Historical Value

Pricing for this model only seems to have come down – at £330 this Black Friday, it's in line with lower-end laptops and Chromebooks, so it's exceptionally good value for a general-purpose home laptop.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504MA if... you're a student who needs an affordable laptop for researching and coursework, or you just want to upgrade your home laptop

❌ Skip the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504MA if... you're a heavy multitasker or need to do compute-heavy tasks like video editing, because 8GB of RAM could become restrictive