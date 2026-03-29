BlackRock CEO says society overvalued office jobs while undervaluing skilled trades for decades

Electricians, plumbers, and welders will see strong demand from AI growth

Energy costs remain the biggest obstacle to expanding AI infrastructure globally

The Chairman and CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock, has suggested that society’s obsession with white-collar careers has gone too far, arguing such skilled trades deserve the same respect as professions such as banking or law.

Larry Fink, who co-founded Blackrock in 1988 and now oversees $14 trillion in assets, told the BBC the United States “overdid” its push for young people to attend university while undervaluing jobs that require working with one’s hands.

Fink's comments come as artificial intelligence reshapes the labor market, with the AI boom expected to create enormous demand for electricians, welders, and plumbers, even as some office roles face an uncertain future.

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A rebalancing of social status

Fink pointed to cultural portrayals that have long shaped perceptions of different careers, noting that television often depicts the average plumber in unflattering ways, while investment bankers receive glamorous treatment in popular dramas.

“I think what we did wrong,” he said, “we really put judgment on so many jobs and so many people who probably should not have gone into banking or media or law, probably should have been great workers with their hands, and we need to now rebalance that approach.”

Fink emphasized a career in plumbing or electrical work can be just as strong and fulfilling as any office job, and that society needs to be proud of those fields rather than treating them as fallback options.

Beyond the shifting job market, Fink warned that the expansion of artificial intelligence faces a fundamental constraint: the energy costs required to power it.