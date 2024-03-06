Vodafone is increasing some mobile plan prices by AU$4, so I’ve found some more lucrative options

Vodafone hiked the prices of its current phone plans back in January of this year, and now the telco has announced it’s once again increasing the cost of its mobile plans. This time, however, Vodafone’s existing customers will be hit with an increase of AU$4 a month.

What this means is the majority of Vodafone’s existing customers who have been with the telco since before the January 2024 price rise – which only affected new customers – will soon pay AU$4 more a month. Vodafone says the increase will take effect from April 5.

While the majority of Vodafone’s legacy customers will soon pay more for their phone service, the telco says it will also provide more data to those affected. Customers will receive an extra 10GB of data every month at a minimum, while some users will get up to 60GB of additional data.

Vodafone hasn’t specified exactly which plans are going up in price, but that’s because there are hundreds of legacy plans that are impacted. In some cases, those that are affected may still be paying less than the cost of Vodafone’s current plans after the price rise.

For example, I’m currently a Vodafone customer who pays AU$40 a month for 80GB of data. After the price increase, I’ll be paying AU$44 a month for 90GB of data. It’s not the best offer out there, so I’ve hunted around for some better alternatives.

My recommendations are below, but you can also read our guide to the best SIM-only plans for more options, or see the best Vodafone mobile plans if you want to get a new device on a plan.

Best alternative for most people

Spintel | 25GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$14p/m (first 6 months, then AU$22p/m) Spintel’s 25GB mobile plan is insanely cheap, and it’s our #1 recommendation for most people. You’ll pay just AU$14 a month for your first six months on the service, after which the price increases to AU$22 each month ongoing. Spintel gets its coverage from the Optus 4G Plus network, and the provider has received tons of praise on Product Review. Total minimum cost is AU$14 | Total cost for first year: AU$216 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$264

Best alternative on Optus network

Spintel | 25GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$14p/m (first 6 months, then AU$22p/m) Spintel is our top choice for most people, so naturally it’s also the best alternative on the Optus network. It won us over thanks to its incredibly cheap intro price of just AU$14 a month, and once the discount is over, the cost only increases to AU$22 each billing. That makes it significantly cheaper than Vodafone, and Optus too. Total minimum cost is AU$14 | Total cost for first year: AU$216 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$264

Best alternative on Telstra network

Everyday Mobile | 55GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$36p/m (Everyday Rewards member price) We weren’t able to find many providers on the Telstra network that were offering a discount, but we’ve chosen Everyday Mobile because it gets you 10% off your groceries at Woolworths once a month. Everyday Rewards members pay a discounted price of AU$36 a month, while non-members will pay AU$40 a month for this plan. Total minimum cost is AU$36 | Total cost for first year: AU$432

Best alternative on Vodafone network

iiNet | 40GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$15p/m (first 6 months, then AU$29.99p/m) If you want to stay on the Vodafone network, a cheap way of doing so is to sign up with iiNet. You probably know iiNet as an internet provider, but it also offers mobile plans, and this 40GB plan has an intro price of AU$15 a month for your first six months. After that, the price reverts to the standard rate of AU$29.99, which is still competitive for the amount of data. Total minimum cost is AU$15 | Total cost for first year: AU$269.94 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$359.88

Looking for more alternatives? Here’s a look at some SIM-only plans for well under AU$40 a month.