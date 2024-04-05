The next Google Pixel update could bust nuisance callers

Google Pixel phones look set to get a new smart feature called “look up” which allows you to identify unknown callers.

Tipster Assembler Debug spotted the feature in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474, and explained how it captures an unknown number in the ‘Recents’ tab of the app, which when selected prompts users to select an appropriate app like Google Search to check the web for the number.

This should then serve up results for an unidentified number query and help users discover who’s been calling. For now, the look up feature appears to work best for finding businesses that have listed details online rather than private individuals and scam callers.



This currently limits the feature's use, but hopefully we’ll see the integration of features like automatically filtering and blocking untrustworthy calls in the final version, like those seen in apps like Truecaller, which prevent potential fraudsters.

The look up feature went live in Japan as part of the March Feature Drop and could roll out globally in the next drop, which is expected to be around May/June.

Pixel connectivity problems

Google Pixel phones are often the first to receive the latest smart features and frequent updates, however, they’re also known for having more glitches and software hiccups, such as the update that led to users needing to wipe their phones back in January.



The flip side of having access to the latest features like look up is that it can also occasionally lead to more serious problems like the connection issues some Pixel owners claim to have been experiencing since the March 2024 update.

This intermittent connection problem is preventing some Pixel users from being able to receive calls and is causing text messages to arrive delayed. According to posts on the Google Support forums and Reddit , the connectivity problem appears to be affecting Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series users worldwide and across multiple networks.

One Reedit user says phone calls on his Pixel 7 Pro are going straight to voicemail without the phone ringing. He also says text messages are coming through in batches throughout the day and not when they were sent.

This leads to suddenly receiving multiple voicemails for calls and delayed text responses from multiple individuals and group messages that were sent over the previous two to three hours, causing him to miss important calls.

Several other users have said they are experiencing the same problem and have tried workarounds. One of these suggestions involves cycling between turning airplane mode on/off to get their reception back, which worked with limited success. Some users also claim a factory reset has worked, while others say it hasn’t solved the issue, which certainly points to the problem being on Google’s end.



Google Forum user Gazaka claims Google suggested: “Go to settings > about phone > Send feedback about this device and report there with the phone logs”. This apparently will lead to engineers checking the information, followed by a fix on the next patch update, which the user says is roughly the fifth of each month.

We contacted Google for comment on this story and will update it when we hear back.

For now, no permanent solution for everyone has been found, and Pixel users will need to keep a close eye on their phones for messages and missed calls until a fix is found.