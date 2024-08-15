You can get a free Galaxy Watch 7 with this low-key Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal at Samsung

Samsung's deals on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been consistently strong since the device was launched last month but this week the official store has just listed what's perhaps its strongest offer yet.

Right now, you've got the choice between a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 off or the option to get $300 store credit instantly. Up until now all the top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals at the official Samsung store have been locked behind a trade-in rebate so this gives you a great additional option if you don't have a decent phone ready to hand over.

Samsung is also still offering a free storage upgrade on 512GB and 1TB models, so this is a good opportunity to grab a device that will be worth more when it comes to trading in the future. Note that the 1TB upgrades are only available on the non-exclusive Samsung Store colors right now - Pink, Navy, and Silver Shadow.

If you don't opt for the trade-in rebate, then the $300 of store credit is enough to pick up some great freebies. It can cover the cost of the latest Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch or a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro3 earbuds - both of which are great pairings with the Fold 6.

Latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in, or $300 store credit at Samsung

Samsung has just upped its Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals substantially this week, with the option to get a massive $300 in store credit. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can still get the record-breaking trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 and a free storage upgrade - both of which are just as good as the deals we saw during the initial preorders window back in July.

Samsung's best foldable device yet

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Brighter display

Lighter and thinner than previous models

We'd recommend heading over to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review if you're looking for a full run-down of this excellent device.

We've awarded the Fold 6 an impressive four and a half stars out of five, praising its well-thought-out design, gorgeous displays, and new focus on AI integration. Arguably, we would have liked a greatly improved camera versus the previous iteration but there's no doubt that the Fold 6 is the best foldable flagship the brand has ever made.

