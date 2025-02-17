The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus have a charging issue – here’s the solution

Users are reporting charging issues with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus

The problem seems to stem from using a 5A USB-C cable with a 45W charger

Samsung claims to be working on a fix, but in the meantime, there are several possible temporary solutions

If you’re the lucky owner of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, you may have encountered an issue that's left you feeling not so lucky. Users are reporting that these devices are charging far slower than the advertised 45W speed, or in some cases, not charging at all.

There are reports of this problem on Reddit and Samsung’s own community forums (as spotted by Android Police), but both the culprit and a temporary solution seem to have been identified.

Most of the charging issues seem to be encountered by people using Samsung’s 45W charger in tandem with the 5A USB-C cable that comes included with the Galaxy S25. However, in a post on X, Samsung Italia has suggested that using the included 3A cable, instead, should solve the problem.

A software solution

It’s not clear whether this solution is working for everyone or not, but hopefully a more permanent fix will arrive soon; in the same post, Samsung Italia said that the issue would be fixed with a future software update.

Since that post, the first software update has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and it mentions improvements to charging, though doesn’t say whether this bug, in particular, has been squashed.

So, if you’ve encountered this issue, be sure to download this update – in fact, you should do that anyway, as it includes other bug fixes and security patches too.

If that doesn’t work, see if switching to a 3A cable helps. Some posts suggest you could also try using a slower charging brick or turning off the super-fast charging feature on your Galaxy S25 device, and if all else fails, you could always switch to using wireless charging until there’s a proper fix.

But if you have a Samsung Galaxy S25, specifcially – rather than an S25 Plus or Ultra – you shouldn’t have to do anything, as the base model appears unaffected – presumably because its charging speed tops out at 25W rather than 45W.