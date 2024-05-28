Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to receive ‘biggest’ update yet alongside One UI 6.1.1

Is Samsung cooking up something special for the Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The first big Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra update brought a slew of camera-related improvements to the best Samsung phone just a few weeks after its launch, and it looks like Samsung’s next major Galaxy S24 Ultra update could prove even more significant.

According to serial Samsung leaker Ice Universe (posting on X), the “biggest” Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra update so far will arrive alongside One UI 6.1.1, bringing “a lot of camera updates” to what is, for us, already the best camera phone money can buy.

We say ‘alongside’ One UI 6.1.1 because Samsung doesn’t typically release One UI x.1.1 updates for its regular-shaped phones. One UI 6.1.1 proper will likely debut with the company’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 foldables in late July, and Ice Universe claims that Samsung will also begin rolling out its next big update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra around the same time.

In their X post, Ice Universe doesn’t detail the camera upgrades that we can expect to come the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s way in July, but since we’re already expecting Samsung to fix issues with the phone’s telephoto image quality and color balance in an imminent June software update, it’s safe to think of this rumored July update as an experience-improver, rather than just a bug-fixer.

Indeed, we’ve already heard that Samsung might be preparing to announce a generative AI-powered video creation tool at Galaxy Unpacked in July, and although this feature is expected to debut with One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, there’s a good chance that it could become available on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, too, what with it being the company’s flagship phone.

Ice Universe has previously claimed that “the key functional innovation of One UI 6.1.1 will be video AI,” so it sounds like Samsung could unveil either a generative AI-powered video editing tool, or some form of AI-powered video shooting assistance, at Galaxy Unpacked 2024. 

That event is tipped to take place on July 10, so we may not have too long to wait before we learn what this mystery Galaxy S24 Ultra camera upgrade will be.

