Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to get another camera update to fix 3 lingering problems

It's fair to say the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras haven't had the smoothest of launches since the phone came out – but it sounds as though a fix is on the way to deal with the final three outstanding problems.

As per serial tipster @UniverseIce (via SamMobile), Samsung's engineers are on the case with solutions for below-par telephoto image quality, inaccurate white balance problems, and issues with abnormal red coloring in some situations.

While we've not heard a huge number of complaints about these problems specifically, they are out there. However, it's worth noting that no timeframe has been given for this next update.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we were very impressed with the performance of the camera modules, as well as the handset overall. While we didn't notice any major issues like the ones this rumored update will address, other users clearly have.

Third time lucky

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will improve many camera problems in the next "camera firmware update", Including telephoto image quality, inaccurate white balance and abnormal red color.but they have not given an accurate timetable.I hope they can solve it in AprilApril 7, 2024 See more

You could say this is a case of third time lucky for Samsung and software updates for the Galaxy S24 camera: the first update in February improved shutter speed, video clarity, and automatic exposure and color selections.

Then we had a second update at the end of March, which included more improvements to camera quality and usability. One of those improvements was apparently to white balance – although this still seems to be a problem for some.

With so much image processing now done by smartphones after a photo is taken, there can be a wide variety of end results in terms of colors, brightness, white balance, and exposure. To some extent, it's down to personal preference in how you want these settings managed – making it difficult for phone makers to please everyone simultaneously.

However, for it to take months for a flagship phone's camera to get up to its full potential isn't ideal, and Samsung will be well aware of that. What's more, the camera isn't the only component that problems have been reported with.