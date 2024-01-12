Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 slides have revealed key features of all three phones

Try as it might, Samsung just can’t stop the tidal wave of Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks, the latest of which is a series of marketing slides, highlighting some key features of the Galaxy S24, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

These were shared on X by @Harshit66250605 (via NotebookCheck), who isn’t an established leaker, so we’d take these images with a pinch of salt. But they look convincing, and they line up with things we’ve heard previously.

The first slide highlights the design and colors of the phones, showing them off from the back in four different shades, specifically yellow, black, gray, and violet. We’ve seen and read about these Samsung Galaxy S24 colors before, and you can see that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s version of these shades is slightly different to the version used for the other two models.

The next slide highlights gaming performance, with stats like a 12% faster touch response than on the Samsung Galaxy S23 line, and a vapor chamber that’s up to 1.9 times larger, for improved cooling.

It also mentions ray tracing support, and that some Galaxy S24 models will use an Exynos 2400 chipset while others will use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It doesn’t specify which models will get which chipset, but previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will get the Snapdragon, and for the other models it might depend on where you are in the world.

Next up, there’s a slide detailing the screens on these phones, with mention that – as previously leaked – they have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. That’s up from 1,750 nits on the Samsung Galaxy S23 line.

As a result, these screens are apparently up to 48% brighter in the sun, and the slide also mentions that they have slimmer bezels, and that the Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch display, the Galaxy S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch one, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch one.

Finally, there’s a slide focused on the 50MP 5x telephoto camera that we’ve long heard is planned for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. The phone is apparently capable of ‘optical quality’ zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x – though the 2x and 10x zoom are likely to be crops of 1x and 5x zoom shots respectively.

The slide also mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will use AI to improve digital zoom quality when zooming beyond 10x.

This isn't the only new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak either, as a brief hands-on video has also emerged, showing a distinctly flat screen. The previous model was curved, and while we'd heard this one might be flat, this video pretty much confirms it.

The clip was originally shared by leaker @UniverseIce, who has since deleted it, but it can still be found on Android Authority's site.

You can try Galaxy AI before you buy

Samsung itself hasn’t said much about the Galaxy S24 line yet, but it has teased that these phones will extensively feature ‘Galaxy AI’, and now the company has announced that you’ll be able to try out these as yet unannounced AI features in select cities.

This includes New York, where you can give them a try between January 17 and February 16 in the Galaxy Experience Space at 50 W. 34 St., NY 1000, and London, where Galaxy AI will be available to try between January 17 and February 14 at Westfield White City. You can find the full list of other cities on Samsung’s site.

That January 17 date is the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S24 line is set to be unveiled, so even if you can’t make it to one of those cities, you’ll at least know all the details about these phones soon.