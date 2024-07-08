Last chance: reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 6 now and save up to $1,500

There are only two nights left to reserve one of Samsung's upcoming next-gen foldable phones before they're unveiled during the Samsung Unpacked event. Doing so will not only get you a front-row spot for the initial preorders but also bag you a $50 discount.

This handy reservation bonus will also stack on top of any other preorder promotions for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has been teased to be up to $1,500 in value.

According to a recent email from Samsung, the deals will include a trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, a doubling of storage worth $240, and a free 12-month subscription to the Samsung Care+ program. The extended support and warranty are handy here, but the trade-in discount alone is one of the best we've ever seen from any retailer on a new device.

That Samsung Unpacked will take place on Wednesday, 10th July at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. BT, so there's not long left before the reservation campaign officially ends. Samsung preorders have generally always immediately followed the brand's big annual keynote event, so it's worth tuning in to check out the devices as soon as they're unveiled.

Reserve a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 today

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get $50 off a preorder

You can already head on over to the official Samsung Store today to reserve yourself the next generation of Galaxy Z devices ahead of the brand's Samsung Unpacked event on July 10th. By doing so, you'll not only secure yourself a preorder but also get $50 off your purchase should you commit. You'll also be entered into a sweepstake with the chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Store credit - which is enough to buy one of the brand's highest-end TVs, for example.

Samsung Galaxy Z series: reserve your device now and get £50 off a preorder

Readers in the UK can head on over to the official Samsung Store to reserve themselves one of the next generation of Samsung phones. Doing so will not only jump you to the head of the queue when preorders go live after Samsung Unpacked on July 10th but also get you £50 off your preorder (on top of the other various deals). Reserving a device also enters you into a sweepstake to win one of ten 1,000 Samsung Store vouchers.

Note that readers in the UK can also reserve a device for £50 off today, but as of yet, Samsung UK hasn't officially teased any other preorder deals. Based on leaks and previous releases, however, we think it's likely that Samsung could potentially throw in a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, which are also likely to be unveiled this week.

Reserving yourself a device doesn't tie you in for a preorder, so there's very little reason not to sign up if you're at least interested in picking up a device this week. The upcoming Samsung Unpacked event will also include the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for those who prefer a clamshell, although we expect that the trade-in rebates won't be quite as good on that device since it's a cheaper device overall.